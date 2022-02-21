“Wow, I’m one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA”: Dwyane Wade takes it to Twitter, soaking it all in after the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team ceremony during the 2022 ASG halftime

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade seems excited to be named into the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Dwyane Wade is widely regarded as one of the best shooting guards the game has ever seen. Back in 2003, ever since D-Wade set foot into the league as a young 22-year-old, he instantly showed sparks of being a potential superstar in the association. Cut to 2019, “The Flash” retired from the league as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Playing for 16 seasons long, the 6-foot-4 guard entertained basketball enthusiasts on a nightly basis, while racking up a pretty solid resume – 13-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA, 3-time All-Defensive, a scoring title, 3 championships, a Finals MVP, and will surely be a future first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer when he will be eligible.

Dwyane Wade ended his career with: 27,119 points

5,861 rebounds

6,571 assists

2,490 steals

1,060 blocks

13 All-Star appearances

3 NBA championships LeBron James is only other player in NBA history to have done all that. What a career. pic.twitter.com/UNr6VDzfxe — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 18, 2021

Dwyane Wade still can’t believe that he is in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team

The former Heat legend was also one of the top 75 players in league history to be honored in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

After the ceremony got over, Dwyane took it to Twitter expressing his feelings about being one of the 75 greatest NBA players ever. He wrote:

I’m one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA! WOW

Congratulations Dwyane Wade, you definitely deserve this honor.