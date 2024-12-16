mobile app bar

“Y’all Go to College to Learn How to Take Pictures?”: Charles Barkley Joked with Reporters Ahead of NBA Cup Semifinals

Advait Jajodia
Published

Former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley jokes with announcers Jay Williams, left, and Roxy Bernstein, right, as Auburn Tigers take on USC Trojans at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. Auburn Tigers defeated USC Trojans 91-75.

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Charles Barkley’s funny side is not merely restricted to the Inside the NBA show, he’s the same outside Studio J as well. He showcased his humorous personality on the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup red carpet, playfully trolling the reporters and the camerapeople present.

The TNT crew has been in Las Vegas since the Emirates NBA Cup 2024 shifted to “Sin City”. On Sunday, Barkley made himself available for the red carpet event where was initially asked the question, “How you enjoying Las Vegas?”

“I love Vegas, y’all know I’m a gambler. I love this city,” Barkley said.

Barkley is no stranger to the glare of camera flashes, yet his body language had a hint of awkwardness. Hence, the Chuckster decided to break the ice with some good-natured banter. In classic Barkley fashion, he asked, “Did y’all go to college to learn how to take pictures?”

He also displayed his wit by instantly coming up with a quick response after personnel said “Yes”.

“Wow, that must’ve been an easy course,” Barkley hilariously replied.

Everybody present started laughing. However, Barkley’s comment reached far beyond the immediate audience, as social media users were also left in splits.

Sir Charles’ lively and humorous personality is set to add an extra layer of entertainment to the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder finals, making it an even more thrilling experience for viewers.

The Hall Of Famer is clearly in high spirits as the league temporarily shifts to Nevada. He has two more days to enjoy the city before the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup comes to a close.

