“Y’all Gotta Chill, Stop Listening To The Internet”: Patrick Beverley Reveals His Famous “Next Five Years Are Mine” Claim To Steph Curry Is A Social Media Facade

Patrick Beverley once made a bold assertion to Steph Curry, calling him out in process, but it seems like those notions are false.

The comments Beverley made became a running joke in the NBA community as fans mocked him for making such a wild take against one of the best players in the league, only to follow it up with some disappointing playoff performances.

Beverley has recently been shipped around more than anyone could have seen coming. Sure, he’s not a star by any measure, but he has great defensive skills and his ability to be a pest is one of his greatest attributes. However, shortly after being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, he was flipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Grizzlies trade Patrick Beverley to Timberwolves for Juancho Hernangomez and Culver https://t.co/d8mhAhZ6G7 — Sportando (@Sportando) August 17, 2021

Also Read: “#SuperWashed”: LeBron James takes dig at NBA scouts and executives after Lakers star receives 0% votes as NBA’s best player

Patrick Beverley Claims His Comments To Steph Curry Are Made Up

So, what exactly was it that Beverley said to Curry? Back in 2019, after the Warriors dynasty had ended, Patrick Beverly had made a bold statement about his future in the NBA. He looked Warriors guard Steph Curry in the eye and told him:

“YOU HAD THE LAST FIVE YEARS. THE NEXT FIVE YEARS ARE MINE.”

Curry couldn’t help but laugh at Beverly’s proclamation, saying:

“AREN’T YOU 31?”

However, Beverley maintains that the statements are completely made up and that we shouldn’t listen to the internet all the time, especially when it comes to things like this.

Yal gotta chill. Never said this ever. Stop listening to the internet. 🤦🏾‍♂️ funny as shit tho https://t.co/eBIVBUs5Aj — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 19, 2021

Whether or not the comments were fake, it’s definitely clear that Beverley isn’t going to be holding anything over Curry any time soon. Curry would have been the MVP frontrunner last season had the Warriors been anywhere near even the fifth seed.

Meanwhile, Beverley is looking to reestablish himself in the NBA. Known for his elite defense, Beverley has been regressing lately, and the hope is that he can turn it around for the Timberwolves and become a good mentor for younger guards Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

Also Read: “Chicago Bulls relied on Michael Jordan too much”: Magic Johnson believes his Lakers with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the mid-80s would’ve beaten any version of Jordan’s Bulls