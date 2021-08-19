“#SuperWashed”: LeBron James takes dig at NBA scouts and executives after Lakers star receives 0% votes as NBA’s best player

It seems that NBA executives are pretty low on LeBron James at the moment. The 36-year-old is noting the ‘disrespect’, as he let NBA Twitter know.

The Milwaukee Bucks have wrested their first NBA championship in 50 years with a fairytale playoff run. 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is many fans’ pick as the league’s best player this year.

There’s also a school of thought that props up Kevin Durant as the world’s best basketball player at the moment. And there’s yet another faction of sports fans who think that this honor currently belongs to Stephen Curry.

For people who’ve followed the sport for any length since 2006 or so, this development is very new. It doesn’t seem that long ago that James was the up-and-comers’ pick for the next best player in the league.

James is now 36 years old, and clearly not in his athletic prime based on evidence from these playoffs. He’s still got the best court vision across the NBA and will be more than capable of hanging 30 points a night.

Ruling James out seems to have come back to bite every NBA analyst in the butt in the past. Is it time to look past the Akron Hammer as the gold standard for the game? We need to let the new season play out for the answer to that.

LeBron James takes offense to not being named as the NBA’s best player in the latest GM survey

An ESPN panel was split between Kevin Durant and Giannis as the NBA’s best player for next season. 5 panelists voted for the Nets superstar, while the other 5 went with the Greek Freak.

This piece of news caught LeBron’s eye after ‘Cuffs’, an NBA Twitter presence, shared it to his timeline. King James couldn’t help but chip in with his own passive-aggressive response to this perceived disrespect.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will be looking to shut all these haters up next season. Lakers nation is abuzz with excitement after adding the California native to their roster via a summer trade. It remains to be seen how their fit works out next year.