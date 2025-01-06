“Y’all Over Here Fighting Over White Girls?”: Gilbert Arenas Shocked at Nick Young-D’Angelo Russell Debacle from Years Past

With D’Angelo Russell’s second departure from Los Angeles came the perfect opportunity for Nick Young to re-hash his decade-old beef with the shooting guard. Swaggy P joined his former teammate Gilbert Arenas on his podcast to dredge up the debate.

Advertisement

Kenyon Martin Sr. fired the first shot at Young, joking, “You didn’t crash out on D’Lo, don’t crash out on us.”

“I wasn’t crashing out on you, you don’t know what I did to D’Lo,” Young cryptically responded. The bad blood between the two originated in 2016 when Russell reportedly recorded Young talking about his infidelity while being engaged to rapper Iggy Azalea.

Russell’s leaked recording would decimate the trust in that Lakers locker room and dominate much of the conversation around the point guard’s first departure from LA. Arenas wasn’t a fan of the old beef as he advised Young to get the anger out of his system.

“All I’m saying is, get a ticket to the game. Get a ticket to the game, run up on the floor,” the three-time All-Star joked. However, Gil’s true feelings on the matter were soon revealed.

“Damn, y’all over here fighting over white girls? That’s crazy. Where’s the sisters at? They was fighting over a Becky with the good hair,” Arenas said teasingly.

Rashad McCants was one of the guests on this episode and he vehemently defended Young’s right to fight over Iggy Azalea. “You ain’t never had a white girl before,” the 2005 NCAA champion quipped. “Norway, Sweden, I’m fighting for mine.”

Rashad said “I’m fighting for mines” 😭 pic.twitter.com/52M1urj1U3 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 5, 2025

At least Swaggy P knows who is in his corner should he look to re-escalate his beef with D’Loading. The 39-year-old was quick to remind the world of his grudge against Russell shortly after the latter was traded for Dorian Finney-Smith.

Nick Young does not want to bury the hatchet with D’Angelo Russell

The day after Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Young tweeted, “AND STAY OUT… Dnt bring yo ass back to LA.” It seemed as if he had personally evicted the 28-year-old.

He had previously said on the matter that he “can’t be mad forever“. Though, nine years later, he clearly still remains mad. To be fair, Young did lose his relationship with Iggy Azalea due to the controversy, as his then fiancé would call off their engagement shortly after the locker room video surfaced online.

At the same time, Russell faced consequences for his actions too. He revealed how the leak evaporated all the trust his teammates had in him and even led to him receiving fewer passes on the court. It didn’t stop there either. Young has been dragging D’Angelo’s name through the mud ever since that incident as recently as the 2024 Playoffs.

“They depended on D’Lo, and that’s just – you’re asking to lose… What do you expect? They put their faith in the snitch, and the snitch let you down,” Young tweeted after the Lakers lost their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.



It doesn’t seem like the 39-year-old has any intentions of letting the beef die down. After all, Young admitted three months ago that he would fight D’Lo in the boxing ring if the opportunity came up.