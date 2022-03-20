“Y’all really f**king with LaMelo Ball, huh?!”: Hornets star hilariously lets just a tiny bit loose during interview after immaculate win over Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has some hilarious little slip-ups during his interview after victory vs Dallas Mavericks

LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have been on one, haven’t they?

The team has won 4 games on the bounce and has even won 6 of their last 10 games. That may not seem that incredible in a vacuum. But, when you compare it to the period of despair just a few short weeks back, where the franchise just couldn’t stop losing game after game, it sure makes being a Hornets fan, a hell of a lot more fun.

In their most recent game, the Hornets took on a blistering hot Mavericks side. And during the game, despite Doncic being at his fantastic best (37 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), LaMelo Ball and the crew managed to pull a 108-129 victory out of the bag.

After the game, the Ball brother was understandably in a pretty jovial mood. And while LOVE the Hornets star letting loose sometimes, perhaps the man just got a tad bit too loose on live television.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball throws down some serious f-bombs after emphatic victory against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

LaMelo Ball’s performance was nothing less than special.

Sure, if you see the numbers, the man had an impressive but calm 17 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and 1 block, on 50% from the field, and 62.5% from beyond the arc.

But more important than the stats here, it seems that the Ball brother is learning how to be a better court general than he is already. He knows when to get the ball to his players for easy shots, and when to rely on them a bit more, and let them create their own look. More than anything else, he is learning how to control the flow of the game.

That’s some amazing stuff right there. But, perhaps he could use some of the control after the final buzzer as well?

Who are we kidding? We LOVE this loose-goose state of LaMelo Ball!

