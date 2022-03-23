“Yeah, it was hurtful when Dwyane Wade decided to purchase an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz”: Udonis Haslem talks D-Wade and his future plans with the Miami organization

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem admits to being hurt on learning about Dwyane Wade buying an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Dwyane Wade’s close connection with the city of Miami is no secret. The future Hall of Famer played most of his career for the Heat franchise, bringing them there only three championships so far. Flash would have the best days of his career playing for the Heat.

In 2016, Wade’s relationship with Pat Riley and the front office took an ugly turn, with the two parties disputing on financial aspects of D-Wade’s contract. What followed was shocking as the former Finals MVP decided to sign with his hometown team Chicago Bulls.

Post his unsuccessful stint with the Bulls, the superstar stopped at Cleveland, reuniting with his former teammate, LeBron James. Unfortunately, this time too, things didn’t work out. But as destiny would have it, Wade would play his final season with the Heat.

Also read: “Me and Ja Morant are not known for our outside shots but have led the league in paint points”: Dwyane Wade puts the Grizzlies guard in the same company as Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, and himself

Not so long back, D-Wade surprised the sporting world by buying a minority stake in the Utah Jazz as one expected the former scoring champion to continue his association with the Heat organization.

Recently, Udonis Haslem confessed to being saddened on learning about Wade purchasing a stake in the Jazz and not the Heat.

Udonis Haslem on Dwyane Wade not buying a stake in the Heat franchise and if he plans to be a part of the ownership group.

D-Wade buying an ownership stake in the Jazz organization sent the rumor mills buzzing. However, the thirteen-time All-Star confirmed that his decision was purely business, and it had nothing to do with his feelings about the Heat and their fans.

While Heat owner Micky Arison was disappointed with Wade’s decision, having offered him a stake in Heat, he wished nothing but the best for the former Heat guard. Recently, former teammate Udonis Haslem got candid about Wade opting for the Jazz over the Heat.

“Yeah, it was hurtful,” said UD on hearing about Wade purchasing a stake in the Jazz organization.

When asked if the Heat regretted the blowback on Wade’s decision and if that would pave the way for him in terms of ownership, Haslem said the following.

“I don’t know that part. We still have our opportunity here. We still have our opportunity to continue to keep our bond together for the rest of my life and this organization and continue to try to build championships and move forward.”

Via: Miami Herald

Nonetheless, Wade continues to have a special place for the Heat and is often seen gunning for them when he appears on TNT.

Also read: “People are bored of Erik Spoelstra’s greatness, and it s**ks”: Dwyane Wade campaigns for Coach Spo to be crowned Coach of the Year in light of the Heat being the top seed in the eastern conference

On the professional front, the Heat are the no.1 seed in the east and look like solid contenders for the Finals this year.