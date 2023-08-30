Years Before Dunking on Michael Jordan in 1993, Knicks Guard Bagged Groceries and Served a 5-Day Jail Sentence

The story of New York Knicks guard John Starks is as unique as it is impressive. After going undrafted in the 1988 NBA draft, Starks was picked up by the Knicks in 1990 and stayed on due to a freak accident. He eventually made his way to the starting lineup and thrived. Starks was part of an impressive Knicks team that caused constant problems for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls during the early 1990s. He even had an impressive poster on the GOAT himself. Before his meteoric and surprising rise, Starks used to bag groceries at a store and had even been sentenced to jail for five days on theft charges, according to Sports Illustrated.

Despite limited expectations, thriving and dunking on Michael Jordan for the Knicks were not his only achievements. Starks was part of the NBA’s all-defensive first team in 1993 and was selected as an All-Star the following season. However, this came after a phase of struggle in his life.

John Starks’ meteoric rise came after college troubles

Enrolled in the Rogers State College, Starks was jailed for 5 days after being charged by a friend for stealing a stereo. His time at college was marred with further controversies, and he was expelled even before being charged in court.

After a transfer to Northern Oklahoma College, Starks averaged 11 points per game in his first season. However, he was again expelled after being caught smoking cannabis and eventually joined the Tulsa Junior College, according to Sportcasting.

This was followed by a short contract with the Warriors after he went undrafted in 1988. Following two stints in the CBA, Starks was picked up by the New York Knicks in 1990.

He stayed on because the Knicks were forced to keep him after he was injured in training. This meant that the Knicks could not move him on, leading to Starks eventually joining the roster.

The rest is history. He became an integral part of the roster and had some highlight-worthy moments during the 1993 season. Apart from dunking on Michael Jordan, Starks also averaged 19 points per game and was selected as an All-Star. However, MJ was not worried about him as an opponent.

Michael Jordan did not consider John Starks a “tough opponent”

While the Knicks developed a lowkey rivalry with the Bulls during this time, they were not able to win a single championship. Jordan, when asked about the hardest opponents he came against, did not include Starks.

He claimed that small guys such as Allen Iverson, Muggsy Bogues, Damon Stoudamire, and Rod Strickland proved to be his toughest opponents. MJ also added that Starks was not a problem for him.

While Starks had his moments, it is true that his prime was short-lived. The player had some obvious potential but failed to live up to it, and the early 1990s proved to be the most successful period of his career.