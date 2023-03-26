Years Before Knocking Jordan Poole Out, Draymond Green Was ‘Punched’ by LeBron James’ Former Teammate

Mar 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate during a timeout against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Draymond Green is one of the key players of the Golden State Warriors. The defensive savant is a key reason why the Warriors have four titles in the last eight years. Being drafted as the 35th pick, Draymond always had a chip on his shoulder, and he channeled it into getting the best result possible.

However, things took a turn for the worse right before the 2022-23 season. During one of the practice sessions, there were reports that Draymond punched Jordan Poole and knocked him out.

It took time, but things have improved for the Warriors. The impact of the altercation was felt early on in the season, and it finally feels like the team has put the incident in the past. However, the latest episode of the Draymond Green show might bring back some memories of the same.

Draymond Green recalls when Tristan Thompson took a swing at him

DG released the latest episode of his podcast recently, where he had LeBron James’ former teammate and 1x NBA Champion, Tristan Thompson, as the guest. The two talked about Mario Chalmers, how some Warriors feared LeBron, Warriors getting KD, and more. Continuing their talk about the past years, the two discussed the time when Green wanted to punch TT, but got punched by TT instead.

In 2018, LeBron James hosted an ultra-exclusive event, inviting both Draymond and Tristan Thompson as guests. Green shared how he kept telling Rich Paul that he was going to punch Thompson. Thompson instead punched Green when Green went to make peace with Tristan. TT blamed Delilah and tequila for his actions.

The two ended up making peace that night over more tequila shots. TT shared how he lost 2-carat diamond earnings, and was dropped by his insurance company because of the same. However, the two stars seemed to have made their peace about the same, and can now look back and laugh at what had transpired.

Will Tristan Thompson join LeBron James on the Lakers?

Recently, there was news that Tristan Thompson worked out for the Lakers.

However, nothing ever happened after the report. I guess things didn’t work out between the two parties. Thompson, a key member of the 2016 Cavaliers Championship squad, might have added some key minutes. Seeing as his last stint in the NBA was four games with the Pacers last season, things don’t look so bright for the former champ.