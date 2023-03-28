“Yo DJ Diesel, Album Cover?”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Myles O’Neal, Hints Towards Collaboration With Lakers Legend

Shaquille O’Neal accomplished what he set out to accomplish on NBA hardwood after 19 years in the league. He won multiple championships, multiple Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP, and was named to countless All-NBA and All-Star teams. All through his career and during his retirement, continued to indulge in more than just basketball.

The 4x NBA champion, aside from his constant investments and endorsements, has taken a liking to the music industry. He’s released several albums in the past, with his first album even going Platinum. Nowadays, unless he’s spitting bars on a diss track, he’s stepped away from the mic.

Instead, Shaq is a part-time DJ operating under the stage name of ‘DJ Diesel’. He’s had a litany of shows just as his ‘Fun House’ and the 51-year-old doesn’t seem to show signs of slowing down any time soon. In fact, he may be collaborating with his son in the near future.

Myles O’Neal hints heavily to a collaboration with Shaquille O’Neal

Myles O’Neal was taken in by Shaquille O’Neal as his own son despite Shaunie O’Neal having him with a different man before she had tied the knot with the Lakers legend. Since then, Myles has grown up being parented by Shaq and the two share quite a strong bond, which is evident by him taking on the ‘O’Neal’ family name.

Recently, Myles took to Instagram to post an adorable picture of him being raised up during one of the Lakers’ championship celebrations as a child alongside his brother Shareef O’Neal. Shaq of course, was the main attraction in the throwback photo as Myles would tag him in the caption, asking him if the image would be their new album cover.

Shaq and Myles have not discussed the release of a collaborative album in public but this may be a huge hint towards that becoming a reality. Given Shaq’s large audience, an album with Myles could turn into something quite extraordinary.

Myles O’Neal never pursued basketball

Myles O’Neal never felt compelled to pursue a life in basketball despite being surrounded by it every single day. Unlike his brother Shareef, he would go down a path of fashion and modelling, modelling for brands like Dior and Dolce and Gabbana.

He’s also made television show appearances all while being an avid fab of the music industry as he’s dabbled in the studio several times.

