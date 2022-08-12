Vanessa Bryant called out CBD brand claiming $600 million worth Kobe Bryant had cancer

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, takes to social media to dispel rumors that Kobe was a cancer patient who endorsed a CBD oil company.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, appears determined not to let anyone off the hook who casts aspersions on her late husband. Kobe passed away on January 26, 2020. He was lauded as one of the greatest players of all time.

On January 26, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died on board the NBA Star’s helicopter.

The helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on its way to the Mamba Sports Academy, California.

Vanessa Bryant quietly sobbed as her lawyer described for jurors a photo that a sheriff’s deputy purportedly shared with random people at a bar days after Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash. “They poured salt in an unhealable wound.” https://t.co/IXpE3YdfFR — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 10, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna on Friday, January 31, during their first game since their deaths. The team reserved two courtside seats in their honor. Two seats were draped with Kobe’s No. 24 Lakers jersey and Gianna’s No. 2 Mamba jersey and adorned with flowers.

Recently a company scam claimed that Kobe Bryant endorsed their CBD oil and wanted to gift his fans with the oil. Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media to warn people that the article claiming her late husband Kobe Bryant had cancer and endorsed CBD oil is a hoax.

Vanessa Bryant issues a warning about a CBD oil scam involving Kobe Bryant: ‘Lies’

Vanessa Bryant has warned her fans about a scam related to her late husband Kobe. The article states that Kobe was a “cancer victim” who relied on CBD products.

She took to Instagram to warn her followers not to believe the online article, which includes the People magazine logo and a link to a third-party website.

According to the article, Kobe wanted to give his “little helper” – his favorite CBD oil – to his fans. In his will, he allegedly promised to send one free bottle to anyone in need; The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation only asks that buyers pay a shipping fee.

The article also claimed that Kobe was a cancer patient. It included a phony quote from Kobe that said, “When I got my diagnosis, I was devastated.” And once you’re in the Hall of Fame, you’re under pressure to never show a sad side.

Kobe Bryant fans are messaging his wife, Vanessa, on a free bottle of CBD oil ail they were promised but got charged $101 instead. She responds with: “Why would we sell CBD? #SCAM…This is crazy. What a SCAM…Some people actually believed this? 🤦🏻‍♀️” Be cautious Lakers fans. pic.twitter.com/zW85rql6lh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 26, 2020

Vanessa posted screenshots of the phony article along with the caption: “LIES! Do not be SCAMMED. Kobe NEVER USED CBD, and @people has nothing to do with this. (Take note of the fake website link.)” Vanessa and her family were dealing with the death anniversary of Kobe and Gigi when the online scam occurred.

Vanessa is doing everything she can to lift her family’s spirits and preserve Kobe’s memory and reputation.

