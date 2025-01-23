“You Are Not Helping Yourself My Brother”: Stephen A. Smith Sends a Strong Message to Jimmy Butler After Latest Suspension

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Just as things seemed to look better regarding Jimmy Butler’s situation in Miami, it has come crashing down once again. The Heat have suspended Butler for a second time for missing a team flight. His punishment will be two games, which isn’t as long as his initial seven-game suspension. However, it continues to point to the fact that the six-time All-Star’s tenure in Miami is over. Regardless, some people believe Butler’s course of action isn’t the way to go. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith firmly believes Butler is hurting himself more than helping.

Smith took to ESPN’s First Take to discuss the ongoing drama within the Heat organization. Although he is a big fan of Butler, his frustration has begun to boil in. Instead, of providing his thoughts on the situation, he decided to send a strong message directly to the Heat star. He said,

“Jimmy Butler, if you are watching, you’re not helping yourself, my brother. This is an extra level on top of unprofessional.”

"Jimmy Butler, if you are watching, you're not helping yourself my brother." 😳 @stephenasmith has a message for Jimmy Butler after his recent two-game suspension from the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/weRGCjN3jO — First Take (@FirstTake) January 23, 2025

Butler’s actions reflect his dissatisfaction with his situation in Miami. However, Smith urges Butler to realize that his unprofessionalism isn’t helping his cause to leave. Instead, teams that may have an interest in trading for him are now witnessing how he acts when he wants out.

A portion of the five-time All-NBA member’s discontent with the organization is due to the team’s failure to meet his contract demands. Smith raises concerns that these antics will discourage other teams from potentially giving Butler the maximum contract he desires. Coupled with his 35-year-old age, his wildfire personality makes him a major risk long-term.

With the way things stand, the Heat will need to trade Butler to avoid this drama continuing for the rest of the season. They will have their hands full on completing a deal as the trade market isn’t ideal.

Butler’s trade market

There are a few teams that have shown interest in entering the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes. The problem for many teams is that he’s in the last year of his contract. Teams will need to receive confirmation that Butler will re-sign before agreeing to a trade. However, the only team that Butler seems interested in going to is the Phoenix Suns.

Multiple factors are preventing Phoenix from establishing a concrete offer for Butler. Suns guard Bradley Beal will need to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to be remotely possible. Additionally, the Heat don’t want Beal, which means the deal will require a third team. Three team trades of this magnitude are difficult to execute but are possible.

The Heat have until the February 6 trade deadline to finalize a Butler trade. If they don’t, they’ll have to risk watching Butler leave in free agency for nothing.