“You asked me for another ‘Kobeism’ this morning, and I asked you to play Gigi’s way”: How Vanessa Bryant helped Chicago Sky star Candace Parker win the 2021 WNBA Championship

How Vanessa Bryant helped Candace Parker win her second WNBA Title, with her advice involving Kobe Bryant and Gigi

It seems like an eternity since Lakers legend left the world, that might be because the world had come to one of the biggest halts since Kobe’s demise. We are still going through the pandemic which started just after the basketball community was heartbroken with Kobe Bryant and Gigi’s accident.

While Vanessa Bryant and her little daughters continue their life without their loved ones, Kobe’s “Mamba mentality” helps them fight that pain. She reminded one of WNBA’s all-time greats Candace Parker, of the “Kobeism” which helped her in winning the WNBA Championship last night.

Candace Parker got the “Kobe talk” from Vanessa Bryant before her Finals Game

Candace Parker is already supposed to be in the basketball Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done. The two-time WNBA MVP is now a 2-time Champion. Parker helped Chicago Sky win the 2021 WNBA Finals, taking down the Phoenix Mercury.

But it was not without some Mamba mentality that she sought from Vanessa before Game 4.

With her 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists performance in game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury, which ended 80-74, she helped Chicago Sky win their first NBA title.

“Kobeism” not only helps people to be good at basketball but all aspects of life.

While it helps stars like Candace and Devin Booker to reach their potential and goals in the WNBA and NBA, his “Mamba Mentality” transcends the basketball community, it has helped several people throughout the world, who were also shocked by the untimely death of a young NBA Legend and his daughter.