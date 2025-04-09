Shaquille O’Neal Voices His Displeasure About Nuggets Firing Mike Malone, Recalls His Road to Championships With Lakers and Heat

The NBA world was rocked with some shocking news to begin their Tuesday. The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Mike Malone after ten years with the team, just two seasons after he led the squad to a championship. The 53-year-old had an overall record of 471-327, bringing the Nugs to the playoffs six times. The firing caught everyone off guard, including the NBA on TNT crew, who spoke about it ahead of this evening’s games.

Candace Parker predicted the exact moment she believed the Nuggets front office decided to depart from Malone. “That Minnesota loss, I think broke them,” the WNBA legend suggested. “That overtime game, that was feast or famine.” Parker is referring to the Wolves’ controversial 140-139 victory on April 1st, a game that the Nuggets let slip away in the final moments. Parker wasn’t done cooking yet, either.

The former WNBA MVP later wondered if this would be the new norm of the NBA. “Gone are the days of Gregg Popovich or Erik Spoelstra,” she added. “I think we’re going to see a lot more turnover. Gone are the days of old respect.”

Vince Carter jumped in right after, stating that if the Nuggets organization wanted to make a move like this, it should not have happened right before the playoffs. “That’s the only thing that bothers me,” Air Canada expressed.

"That Minnesota loss, I think, broke them" 👀 The Tuesday Crew reacts to HC Michael Malone's shocking exit in Denver pic.twitter.com/p9n5Wlj9zJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2025

But no one was more disheartened about the firing than Shaquille O’Neal. “I would have liked it to be done a little more professional,” he growled. He reminded viewers that Malone was the winningest coach in Denver history and that this year’s team still had a home-court advantage despite them only being three games out from getting pegged down into a Play-In spot.

“The season is about peaks and valleys,” he later added. “As long as you peak at the right time. Doesn’t matter what happens in the regular season.

Shaq says that a season doesn’t have to be smooth for you to get a ring

The Diesel then disputed the “idiots out there” who would claim that a team needs to have a smooth season to win a ring. “That’s false. I can tell you that for a fact. My first one was smooth. My second one was not smooth. The third one was rough.” Shaq felt just as angry at the players, who he stated needed to be held more accountable.

“I had two coaches that held me accountable,” the NBA legend preached. “That’s why I can sit up here and say I’ve got four. Phil Jackson got on my ass all the time. Pat Riley got on my ass all the time.”

Regardless of the why, all that’s left is the now. The Nuggets still have three games remaining before they get to the postseason. There are still a lot of believers in the team, Shaq included. But the organization now put the Nuggets into an odd situation. Unless they win another ring, the move will be met with criticism due to Malone’s past success.

Only time will tell.