“You Can’t Find You Way Against Guys Like PJ Washington?”: Karl-Anthony Towns’ Submissive Play Has Kendrick Perkins Infuriated

To say that Karl-Anthony Towns is in a shooting slump would be a massive understatement. He has made three out of 22 shots from the three-point range during the WCF series against the Mavericks. This has played a huge role in Luka Doncic and Co. having a three-nil edge. Besides his perimeter shooting, Kendrick Perkins is annoyed at the 7-foot Center for being non-assertive in the paint even against smaller defenders.

Advertisement

While on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Perk said,

“Karl-Anthony Towns, I don’t know what the hell he’s doing! Coach Finch goes small ball in that game, Dallas go small. Karl-Anthony Towns still couldn’t find his way around the low block. Ask for the ball, dominate.”

The perturbed analyst stated that the 4x All-Star’s status as one of the best big men in the league is getting tainted seeing his matchup against 6’8” PJ Washington,

“You were the former number one pick. You one of the most elite talented bigs in the game and you can’t find your way against guys like PJ Washington? You steady shooting three-points? You can’t go on the low-block?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen A. Smith (@stephenasmith)



With Towns holding his end, the Wolves would have at least one win in the series. Even though he tried to shoot his way out of the slump, the approach hasn’t worked for him thus far. It is not a surprise that he is getting a lot of flak for his disappearing act.

Karl-Anthony Towns is in a flux

KAT attempted eight triples in Game 3 and didn’t even make a single shot. He did make five out of 10 attempts from inside the arc but his over-reliance on shooting from the deep has hurt the Wolves massively. This is why Perkins wants him to operate inside the paint instead of wasting away multiple scoring opportunities.

To add to his misery, he got ridiculed for claiming that he puts up as many as 1500 shots each training day. Draymond Green mocked his comments and chirped “KAT capping” without any hesitation. Kenny Smith also didn’t buy the notion and explained why it was a “cap”, on Inside the NBA,

“To make 300 [shots] in a day takes about 45 minutes. So, if you’re taking 1500, it’s gonna take you about 2 1/2 hours…So it’s cap”.

The Wolves Center will be under huge pressure in Game 4 as a loss will wrap up what was otherwise an inspirational season for the squad. KAT and the squad have looked out of breath during the WCF series because they aren’t used to such deep postseason runs. Thus, their chances of snatching a Game 4 win away from home look gloomy.