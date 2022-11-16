HomeSearch

“You Can’t Insult People and Claim Freedom Of Speech, Kyrie Irving!”: Charles Barkley is Ruthless in Reading of Nets Star’s Recent Fiasco

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 16/11/2022

Charles Barkley and Kyrie Irving. These aren’t two individuals that are often considered much like each other. After all, they played in different eras, where the way they played was very different too. And of course, among other things, you have the fact that one is the media, while the other despises it.

However, when it comes to holding their tongues, the two couldn’t be more similar.

The Chuckster has always been one of those people who doesn’t care about how people think of him. And due to it, no matter what happens, he will always do what he wants. And while Kyrie Irving took a few years to get to that point himself, it certainly stands true for him too.

And so, now with the freedom of speech being important to them, both have spoken out on it on different occasions.

And let’s just say, Barkley’s opinion on the matter is a bit unforgiving.

Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving has been insulting people in the name of freedom of speech

Charles Barkley has never quite been a fan of players that miss a lot of court time. Heck, the man even called Anthony Davis ‘street clothes’ on national television because of his injuries.

Now, some may say that is a bit insensitive. However, apparently, if you asked Charles Barkley his being mean is nothing close to Kyrie Irving’s.

Why do we say that?

Well, take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Admittedly, Charles Barkley isn’t wrong here.

At the end of the day, it is true that everything has repercussions. And so, while Kyrie Irving deserves to come back to the NBA, it does sound fair for him to pay his dues prior to it.

However, should Chuck be the one to give him this lesson?

Frankly, we’re not too sure.

 

Charles Barkley once shamed every woman in San Antonio for their appearance

They can often be played off as jokes, but Charles Barkley can sometimes say pretty obscene things. And frankly, his beef with the women of San Antonio is a pretty big example of it.

Now, at the time, it was played off as a joke. Heck, even today, the same is done at times.

But, as Charles Barkley says about the Kyrie Irving situation, wasn’t he insulting people in the name of freedom of speech?

