”It’s the New Defensive Scheme, Not the Absence of Kyrie Irving”: Isiah Thomas Defends Nets Star Amid Anti-semitic Turmoil

The entire person of Kyrie Irving has been erased as of late following yet another controversy surrounding the 2016 NBA champion.

Kyrie Irving made the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month. The 30-year-old shared a post about a movie and book which represented, encouraged, and aimed hatred at the Jewish community.

The anti-semitic post saw Irving come under heavy fire from each organization he is affiliated with.

Brooklyn Nets, the franchise he represents, has suspended Irving indefinitely and asked him to undergo certain reforms. Provided Irving fulfills these mandates, only then will he be inculcated into the team once again.

The seven-time NBA ‘All-Star’ has also seen a major high-profile brand in Nike, cut ties with him following his remarks.

In the immediate aftermath of the backlash he received, Irving issued an apology. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver did not deem the apology genuine enough. Irving has since not stepped foot on the court.

Reports have emerged that ‘Uncle Drew’ might have just played his last NBA game ever. Irving has had a troublesome past, whereby he has been involved in multiple disputable scenarios.

Seeing as to the amount of negative publicity that Kyrie Irving brings to the league and the franchises he plays for, there have been suggestions that it would be in the best interest of the league if the NBA champion was blackballed.

With that being said, the 2011 number one overall pick, has an avid supporter on his side in the form of two-time NBA champion, Isiah Thomas.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Does Not Want to be Your Friend”: Charles Oakley Throws Shade at Isiah Thomas Addressing Bad Blood with His Airness

Isiah Thomas defends Kyrie Irving!

Isiah Thomas is no fresher to controversy himself. The twelve-time NBA ‘All-Star’ was a menace during his tenure in the league. From the inception and establishment of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ to his bitter rivalry with Michael Jordan, Thomas has been through it all.

Speaking to the panel members of the show ‘Players Only’ on TNT, Thomas voiced his opinion as to why Irving should not be blackballed from the league.

Although he did support the Nets star in plain language, Thomas stated-

“These four brothers sitting here, we didn’t all come from Africa. There was a country before 1492, and our history goes way beyond 1492. So you can’t start us at 1492, we were always here.”

He even Tweeted this when the NBA community was forgetting that Irving not being on the team was not the only reason that the Nets went 4-1.

Nets with new head coach Jacque Vaughn Defensive Schemes see below. Let it be known! That’s the reason not the absence of the player. https://t.co/5ihuy6cIUW — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) November 13, 2022

Isiah Thomas was controversially omitted from the 1992 ‘Dream Team’. An exclusion he still holds close to his heart to this day. His actions, wherein he choose to walk out on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, following their loss to the latter, damaged his reputation severely.

Nonetheless, Thomas’ statements on Irving can be articulated and debated meticulously. Yet it’s worth remembering that we are all indeed human, and we can at any point in time make mistakes.

Irving’s recognition of his faults is an indication that the individual in question is indeed on the right path.

Also read: 14-year-old Kenyon Martin Decided to Knock Out 6ft 9” Karl Malone to Avenge Isiah Thomas’ 40 stitches, and He Did

Has Irving played his final game for the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving, for all his ruthless and gullible stances, is an immaculate basketball player. The former Boston Celtics talisman has a strong argument for being the foremost skilled guard to ever play in the NBA.

However, given the position of power and authority he’s in, a man of his stature must do much more to ensure that his words do not cause harm to people anywhere. He needs to be a symbol of unity, as he has advocated.

Also read: “Michael Jordan Got Dennis Rodman and Called the Pistons Bad”: Isiah Thomas Accuses the Bulls of Acquiring Players From the Detroit Camp