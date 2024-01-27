“You Can’t Make This Up! Long Live Mamba”: Kobe Bryant’s Otherworldly 25 Day Stretch Consisting Of 7 50+ Point Games Has Allen Iverson In Awe

Allen Iverson recently paid tribute to the unforgettable 25-day scoring spree of the late great Kobe Bryant. In the 2006/07 regular season, the Black Mamba scored 50 or more points in a game for a total of 7 times during that stretch. Reminiscing on that period left AI in awe as he openly expressed his disbelief.

The 48-year-old uploaded an image highlighting Bryant’s 30+ points per game run for 12 consecutive matches during that phase. He candidly admitted to the rarity of the stretch in the NBA while sharing his thoughts on the form. “You can’t make this up!! Long Live Mamba,” the 2001 MVP wrote in the caption displaying his respect for the 5x champion.

The stretch started on 16th March 2007 right ahead of the playoffs as the shooting guard scored 65 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the following two games, he registered 50 points and 60 points respectively to help the Los Angeles Lakers achieve a three-game winning streak. In the process, the 18x All-Star also cemented his spot as the player with the second-most 60-point games (6) in the league’s history.

His form remained intact in the following days as the 6ft 6″ guard averaged 42.6 points per game during that period. He shot a remarkable 47.3% from the field while registering 38% from behind the arc before it eventually came to an end in Colorado. During an away defeat against the Denver Nuggets on 9th April, his stretch finally concluded.

To this day, it remains one of the most iconic scoring sprees of all time. After all, it came on the back of the Lakers’ 7-game losing streak. The endeavours of the Philadelphia-born sparked a 7-5 run during that phase as they eventually secured a qualification spot. This further put into perspective the persistent nature of the all-time great as Iverson rightfully recognized it.

The unique relationship between Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant

Two of the leading NBA guards of the 2000s have always been respectful of each other. Despite having to compete in the 2001 NBA Finals, both the Hall of Famers have maintained a courteous stance toward one another. The recent gesture was an extension of that as the 6ft icon recalled his once nemesis on his 4-year death anniversary.

A few months back, the 11x All-Star did the same as he backed Bryant publicly as one of the greatest of all time. Referring to the heated debates surrounding it, he mentioned, “I don’t understand how they don’t have the debate when it comes to Kobe. I don’t get it”.

This displayed the immense level of mutual respect between the legendary figures of the game. Interestingly, the admiration has remained intact despite the passing of the 2x Finals MVP. It thus sheds light on the spirit of the competitive game, setting an example for future generations.