“You can’t put nothing past Kobe Bryant and what he can do”: Kevin Durant discusses Lakers superstar’s playing style and mentality with former Clippers player on Knuckleheads Podcast

Kobe Bryant has possibly the biggest gap between how mainstream media portrays the Lakers star and how his peers and competitors view him.

Kobe Bryant played professional basketball for 20 long years in the NBA. And for the first 16 offseasons of his career, Bryant focused on adding to his skillset every single season during the summer.

The results of his polyphasic sleep cycle and obsessive training routines meant that he was far and away the league’s most unstoppable player all through the noughties. Those who dismiss his aura from the time can only be described as ignorant or as haters.

The man went to the ace defenders of the league and promised to put them in their place by outplaying them. And he’d go on and do exactly what he promised, and nobody could stop him.

Many, many NBA legends believe he’s a top 3, top 2 player of all time alongside Michael Jordan. They’re constantly aggrieved by the way Kobe’s portrayed by mainstream sports media. And it’s something that Quentin Richardson can’t stop from talking about on his podcasts

Also Read – It’s the media misleading the stats like that, which pisses me off! Blake Griffin clears the air about him not wanting to dunk with the Pistons.

Quentin Richardson gushes about Kobe Bryant as guest Kevin Durant complements his words

Kevin Durant has had 2 great podcast interviews with the Knuckleheads guys Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson. His 2nd interview with the duo was a very in-depth conversation regarding the NBA players they’d all watched and played against.

When the conversation got to the top 5 all-time, Q-Rich couldn’t contain himself from pointing out the disrespect that Kobe Bryant gets from younger fans. The former Clippers star knows up close and personal just how helpless defenders would feel. He let us know all about it:

“That’s one of the reasons why I feel Kobe is constantly disrespected in these whole GOAT conversations and all. I literally had to guard him – prime, threepeat, all the way, like whatever you wanna say. Bruh, hear me please, what are y’all talking about!”

“You remember the saying in ‘Love and Basketball’? When Sanaa Lathan, she’s defending and she’s like ‘It’s crazy!’ That’s my description every time guarding Kobe.”

“Everybody knows at one point when he literally is the one player in the league – he might shoot left-handed, he’ll do anything. You can’t put nothing past him, he’ll do anything. He was out there like ‘I’ll try it on you, boi! I’ll try it on you.'”

“They disrespect him CONSTANTLY. Nobody had the mentality like him, like man on man, it’s kill everybody all the time. Can’t nobody fight me, you say something to me, I’m putting 50 on you! And I’m not saying it. I’m literally talking about putting 50 on you.”

Also Read – James Harden ranks 4th in defending players during post-ups! Nets star joins Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, and Julius Randle in the top 5.