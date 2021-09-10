Basketball

“You can’t put nothing past Kobe Bryant and what he can do”: Kevin Durant discusses Lakers superstar’s playing style and mentality with former Clippers player on Knuckleheads Podcast

"You can't put nothing past Kobe Bryant and what he can do": Kevin Durant discusses Lakers superstar's playing style and mentality with former Clippers player on Knuckleheads Podcast
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"James Harden ranks 4th in defending players during post-ups": Nets star joins Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, and Julius Randle in the top 5
Next Article
"That's not really my style"- Lewis Hamilton denies vetoing George Russell's move to Mercedes
Latest Posts