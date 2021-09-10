Basketball

“James Harden ranks 4th in defending players during post-ups”: Nets star joins Rudy Gobert, Bam Adebayo, and Julius Randle in the top 5

Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I think we can expect a bit of a mess going into Q3"– Sergio Perez predicts a disordered qualifying at Monza
Next Article
"You can't put nothing past Kobe Bryant and what he can do": Kevin Durant discusses Lakers superstar's playing style and mentality with former Clippers player on Knuckleheads Podcast
Latest Posts