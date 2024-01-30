“You Don’t Think I Can Throw 65 Yards?”: Michael Jordan Casually Showcased His QB Skills in His Backyard in the 90s

Oct 6, 1994; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls former guard Michael Jordan speaks at a press conference prior to his first game as an outfielder for the Scottsdale Scorpions at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan was a two-sport athlete growing up, dominating both baseball and basketball. But during his senior year, Michael would almost touch 6’6 in height, resulting in him deciding to go down the basketball route. But during an interview, back in 2002, Bears ex-head coach Dave Wannstedt would reveal that Jordan wanted to be a three-sport athlete, as he was eyeing playing for Chicago Bears as well.

Talking about the same on NBC’s program, ‘Bear Talk’, Wannstedt told his co-hosts, “He [ Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver.”

But Jordan had the talent and the physical gifts to back his claim of wanting to be a three-sport athlete. During the shooting of an episode of NBA INSIDE STUFF, Michael Jordan would showcase his ‘incredible arm’, while being challenged to throw a football 65 yards.

The people present at the set didn’t believe an injured Jordan (sore wrist), had the power or technique to throw a perfect spiral for 65 yards, but in true Jordan fashion, he proved everyone wrong.

Before ripping the ball for 65 yards, Jordan sternly told his naysayers, “I got a great hand… you don’t think I can throw it 65 yards?…we can mark it off.” Jordan would proceed to throw a perfect spiral for what looked like 65 yards, after which he exclaimed, “Easy…and that’s with a sore wrist man.”

Though it’s not clear if MJ would have ever been able to make it to the NFL, it was clear as day that he believed that he could, as he sported his iconic grin after he threw his 65-yard spiral.

Michael Jordan was a two-sport athlete

Michael Jordan’s childhood dream was to play in the Major League, something he would never realize. Even Michael’s father James Jordan wanted his son to play baseball. However, after announcing his first retirement, MJ took up his childhood dream of playing baseball.

Jordan would play one season for the Birmingham Barons, the Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Many sources close to Jordan believe that his single-season stint with the Barons was deeply motivated by the loss of his father, as their collective dream of Michael playing professional baseball stayed unrealized.

Jordan would join the Barons in 1994, playing only a single season for them before he rejoined the Bulls a year later. During his stint in the Minor League, he did ‘average’ at best. Jordan hadn’t played basketball for 15 years and all it showed. MJ would average .202(batting) which was very impressive for someone who hadn’t played a minute of professional or collegiate baseball. Though Jordan was getting better towards the end of the season, he wasn’t a standout player by any metric.