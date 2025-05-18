Cam Newton Says Michael Jordan “Has to Be Mindful” as the NBA Legend Ventures Into Broadcasting

The mysterious man, Michael Jordan, has finally broken his mystique as the NBA icon returns to the world of sports as a broadcaster. Although NBC hasn’t disclosed the details of the contract yet, one thing is for sure: the billionaire is not doing it for the money.

Cam Newton, on his 4th & 1 podcast, expressed his excitement to see the NBA GOAT (“arguably”) on the big screen once again. “It will be must-see TV,” he said, adding that it’s always a delight to watch the best sporting figures talk about their respective sports on live TV.

Newton cited how it’s always interesting to see Tom Brady and Peyton Manning talk about football. Now, with no bigger name than MJ, NBA broadcasting has taken a leap forward with this move.

When asked if returning to the big screen is killing MJ’s mystique, Cam argued that “it only can help his empire. And what better person to ask for advice or his take on certain basketball situations than MJ.”

However, the Panthers legend also issued a warning to the basketball GOAT, saying, “Now… he has to be mindful that whatever he says can be taken extremely seriously, but it’s obviously not about money.”

And since it’s not about the money, MJ won’t be going overboard with hot takes to attract attention or responses. In fact, he himself will be the attention.

As of now, it is not known in what capacity NBC will employ Jordan, since his role as a special contributor has not been clearly defined. But as Cam said, regardless of MJ’s position, it’s a darn good time for NBA fans to enjoy the moment.

“I think it’s a good time for everybody to kind of be fans of anticipating what he will be used as, and I’m excited, man. I don’t think nothing can impact his legacy like this.”

Newton later cited Tom Brady’s example, saying that everything he does will be heavily critiqued. Similar to the former Patriots QB, who struggled at the start of his broadcasting career, Cam believes the same will happen to MJ.

So Cam advised MJ to “get his reps up,” just like what Tom Brady did to improve his game at the booth.

Nevertheless, Cam was much more excited about the news, since MJ’s return to basketball, even as a broadcaster, might just change the experience for the newer generation.