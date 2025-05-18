mobile app bar

Cam Newton Says Michael Jordan “Has to Be Mindful” as the NBA Legend Ventures Into Broadcasting

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cam Newton, Michael Jordan

Cam Newton(left), Michael Jordan(right); Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The mysterious man, Michael Jordan, has finally broken his mystique as the NBA icon returns to the world of sports as a broadcaster. Although NBC hasn’t disclosed the details of the contract yet, one thing is for sure: the billionaire is not doing it for the money.

Cam Newton, on his 4th & 1 podcast, expressed his excitement to see the NBA GOAT (“arguably”) on the big screen once again. “It will be must-see TV,” he said, adding that it’s always a delight to watch the best sporting figures talk about their respective sports on live TV.

Newton cited how it’s always interesting to see Tom Brady and Peyton Manning talk about football. Now, with no bigger name than MJ, NBA broadcasting has taken a leap forward with this move.

When asked if returning to the big screen is killing MJ’s mystique, Cam argued that “it only can help his empire. And what better person to ask for advice or his take on certain basketball situations than MJ.”

However, the Panthers legend also issued a warning to the basketball GOAT, saying, “Now… he has to be mindful that whatever he says can be taken extremely seriously, but it’s obviously not about money.”

And since it’s not about the money, MJ won’t be going overboard with hot takes to attract attention or responses. In fact, he himself will be the attention.

As of now, it is not known in what capacity NBC will employ Jordan, since his role as a special contributor has not been clearly defined. But as Cam said, regardless of MJ’s position, it’s a darn good time for NBA fans to enjoy the moment.

“I think it’s a good time for everybody to kind of be fans of anticipating what he will be used as, and I’m excited, man. I don’t think nothing can impact his legacy like this.”

Newton later cited Tom Brady’s example, saying that everything he does will be heavily critiqued. Similar to the former Patriots QB, who struggled at the start of his broadcasting career, Cam believes the same will happen to MJ.

So Cam advised MJ to “get his reps up,” just like what Tom Brady did to improve his game at the booth.

Nevertheless, Cam was much more excited about the news, since MJ’s return to basketball, even as a broadcaster, might just change the experience for the newer generation.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these