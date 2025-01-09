“You Go To The Bathroom We Gon Double Him”: Kenyon Martin ‘Fears’ For Anthony Edwards Following Double-Team Comments

Anthony Edwards has become a hot topic in the basketball world following his recent comments about getting double-teamed. The conversation has extended across various podcasts and talk shows, including the panel of Gil’s Arena. During the discussion, Kenyon Martin issued a stern warning to the Minnesota Timberwolves star, advising him to prepare for a season where opponents are likely to exploit this weakness.

Martin highlighted how Edwards’ discomfort with double teams might encourage other teams to adopt the same strategy regardless of the situation.

“For one, it’s a sign of respect. Let’s call it for what it is… So if I’m listening to this as other teams… You wanna put him in the post, we’re gonna double him. You wanna run the pick and roll, we’re gonna double him. He go to the bathroom, we’re gonna double him,” Martin said.

“I never seen a double-team good enough to make me pass the ball.” Gil can’t relate to Anthony Edwards’ issue with being double-teamed pic.twitter.com/SoSkS1BWl3 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 8, 2025

After the Timberwolves’ 115-118 loss to the Boston Celtics, Edwards made the comment about double teams that drew widespread criticism. Edwards expressed his frustration with the tactic, despite calling it a “good brand of basketball”.

“I’m only 23, I don’t want to just be passing the ball all night. … But the way that they’re guarding me, I think I have to. Them doubling me, definitely it’s like, ‘Bro, what is going on?’ I’m trying to figure it out … I don’t know what to do honestly, but it’s not fun,” Edwards complained.

Martin claiming that all teams would consistently double-team Edwards doesn’t hold up entirely. Just two nights after his postgame comments, in a game against the Detroit Pistons, Edwards delivered a stunning 53-point performance without any noticeable decline in his offensive output.

The Pistons opted not to prioritize double-teaming Edwards on every possession. They showcased that each team employs its own strategy when facing superstars, rather than universally adopting the same approach that worked for other teams in the past.

Gilbert Arenas also chimed in on the discussion, criticizing players like Edwards for complaining about double teams instead of preparing for them. Arenas argued that if the 6ft 4” guard had practiced handling double-team situations, he would be better equipped to counter them when opponents use this defensive strategy.

“Obviously, they don’t practice against double teams in their workouts. Like, you are a star player, which means you are gonna be double. When you’re going through your f***ing workout, and you’re going against your trainer, and y’all do this goofy s**t… There’s gonna be some games where they double. So, you should already know what it’s supposed to look like,” Arenas said.

Since his outburst against the defensive strategy, Edwards has elevated his game, averaging 34 points over the last three games. It appears the combo guard has incorporated specific workouts into his practice to improve his performance against double teams.