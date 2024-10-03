“You Had a Crush on Her”: Shannon Sharpe Dismisses Karl-Anthony Towns’ Claim That He was Cool Being Friends With Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns and model Jordyn Woods have been together since May 2020. After being introduced by mutual friends, they clicked immediately and became friends. Over some time, their friendship transformed into a romantic relationship. During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, KAT spoke about his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old said that when they were friends, he was very happy with her just being a part of his life. KAT stated that he wouldn’t consider it being in a “friend zone” because they were hanging out as “homies.” However, Sharpe wasn’t willing to buy into his claims.

The NFL legend said, “Nah, you was fooling, you had a crush on her a long time but ain’t wanted to know it.” But it didn’t have any effect on Towns. He said that things changed during COVID and that is when these two got to spend a lot of time together and know each other better. KAT also admitted that he has learned a lot from Woods over the last few years.

He said, “She had went through something that I was going through…My parents taught me how to shut up and listen…I needed advice and I needed to learn and she had the knowledge that would be the most valuable knowledge and advice that I could ever get at a time when I really really needed it. She brought me comfort as a friend into the next phase of my life.”

Towns believes that being friends before getting into a romantic relationship helped them establish a strong foundation. Once they came together as a couple, it was smooth sailing for both of them.

Woods is incredibly supportive of Towns’ career

Woods has been supportive of KAT’s NBA career since the beginning. The 27-year-old model is always seen cheering and rooting for her boyfriend. During the last season’s playoff run, she traveled with KAT and documented her time in the stands, supporting Towns.

In Game 2, when the Timberwolves were going against the Nuggets without the presence of Rudy Gobert, KAT put the team on his back. He dropped 27 points to help the Wolves get a 2-0 lead against the defending champions. After the game, she posted a clip from the game on her Instagram story with the caption, “WOWWWW 2-0.”

With KAT moving to NY over the summer, one can expect Woods to continue to support her boyfriend at the Big Apple as the Knicks start the new season with the added weight of being contenders.