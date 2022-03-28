“You know Talen Horton-Tucker isn’t accustomed to it”: LeBron James throws THT and his other Lakers teammates under the bus once again in a post-game presser

LeBron James used the postgame press conference after the Lakers’ 116-108 loss to New Orleans to deflect blame from himself.

Through 19 years of dominating the NBA, LeBron James is about to finish with the worst regular-season record of his career. The Cleveland Cavaliers shot up to a 35-47 record during his rookie year. It seems that the Lakers this year will not touch that mark.

Only at a mark of 31-43 right now, LeBron and co will have a hard time winning their next 8 games. The San Antonio Spurs are breathing down their necks, standing just one game behind at 30-44.

Rooted at the 10th spot in the Conference, there isn’t much wiggle room for the Lakers to lose more games. And it seems that this situation has backed King James into a corner that he’s never been in, throughout his career. And it’s clearly not something that suits him, judging from how he’s responded in postgame pressers this year.

However, even by those standards, James had a pretty lowly moment for a GOAT candidate like him after their loss today.

LeBron James may have reached the lowest point of his professional career with this Lakers presser

One thing about all great leaders is that they refuse to pin the blame on those who follow them. They take it upon themselves to shield those who they’re working with, making it easier for them to operate.

However, LeBron clearly isn’t displaying those character traits right now. What he said in today’s post-game presser following their loss was an abomination – a lowly attack on the experience and preparation levels of his teammates.

“I came in with the mindset it was gonna be playoff atmosphere, playoff type implications. But we also have a lot of guys on our ball club that haven’t played in playoff games as well that play big minutes for us. Malik, Wenyen, Austin, Stan, you know Talen is not accustomed to it.”

Talen Horton-Tucker, in case you forgot Bron, was on your title-winning team barely 17 months back. So it’s not a lack of experience that’s hindering – it’s really the lack of defensive support he’s got.

When Russell Westbrook and LeBron James stand around guarding nobody on the perimeter, everyone on the Lakers roster starts taking it lightly on that end. That makes it impossible for their non-MVP teammates to play effective defense. That’s the major reason why the Lakers keep losing games – not because they have inferior talent.