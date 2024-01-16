“You Need to be in Hollywood”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Excitement for Landing Orlando in 1992 Draft Urged Agent to Predict His Eventual Destination

Credits: May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal was already a star during his time in college. So, for him to be the number one overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft was almost a done deal. However, during the summer before the draft, O’Neal was at his agent’s home in Brentwood, California, waiting for the selection order for teams to get their lottery picks.

Three teams were at the top of getting the number one overall pick in the 92 draft: the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Charlotte Hornets, and the Orlando Magic. And as soon as the Timberwolves got the third slot, Shaq and his agent were over the moon.

The remaining two teams with the chance to have the first overall pick were the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets. And Shaq would’ve been happy going to any one of these two places after being drafted.

But Shaquille O’Neal’s agent had something else in mind for his seven-footer client. Shaq’s agent Leonard Amato went on to promise him that he would eventually get him to Hollywood. Stumped over Amato’s statement, Shaq asked him what he was talking about. That is when Amato mentioned his star-like traits and urged Shaq that his actual place was in Hollywood instead of Orlando.

After the Timberwolves got the third overall pick, Shaq and his agent had a few words.

“O’Neal noted that he would be happy with either Charlotte or Orlando, to which Armato replied, ‘Don’t worry—eventually we’re going to get you to L.A.’ What? ‘Shaq,’ he said, ‘You need to be in Hollywood. You’re a star’.” – From Three Ring Circus by Jeff Pearlman

Shaquille O’Neal’s skills on the court had already made him a five-star recruit in college. His on-court presence and off-court demeanor were something that his agent saw at an early age and made that call for him to go to Hollywood.

Shaq went on to star in numerous movies and commercials. Not to mention his first three NBA championships came while he was playing for Los Angeles as well. Shaq’s popularity and level of stardom increased drastically as his agent predicted of him going to Hollywood.

Shaquille O’Neal’s journey to Los Angeles

Leonard Amato, Shaquille O’Neal’s agent had made a promise of bringing him to Hollywood eventually. He followed through on his promise after The Big Aristotle signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996.

The news of the Los Angeles Lakers signing a seven-foot All-Star to bring them back to their glory days spread like wildfire. But it wasn’t cheap as Shaquille O’Neal went on to sign the biggest deal in the history of the NBA then seven-year/$120 million.

Shaquille O’Neal’s move from Orlando to Los Angeles was bound to bring fame and attention. And with all the fame and stardom came Shaq’s chances to work in Hollywood. But the biggest boost was how much popularity and stardom Shaq had generated after threepeating with the Lakers.

In fact, according to Forbes, Shaq went on to become one of the most famous people in the world. Now, the fame and popularity still do stand with the four-time NBA champion but he has mellowed down a bit, with actual father time catching up to him.