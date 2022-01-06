“You still with me, Kobe Bryant!”: Nets’ Kyrie Irving pays an attention-worthy tribute to Lakers star upon his much-anticipated return to the NBA

NBA Twitter reveals how Nets star Kyrie Irving paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during his return to the NBA

Kyrie Irving is back people!… Even if it is only as a part-time player in the NBA.

For those who don’t know what’s going on here, since the man isn’t vaccinated, he is not allowed to play any games held in New York and San Francisco, due to the vaccine mandate. And while that was a deal-breaker for the Nets, earlier on in the season, after most of their roster was forced to go into health and safety protocols, they finally called the man back. And boy was it worth it in his first game.

Against the Pacers, Irving initially had a very slow start. But, by the time the game ended, he had an impressive 22 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 52.9% from the field.

Needless to say, a return worth watching. However, it wasn’t just his return fans had eyes on. No, no, no, turns out that the man had some attention-worthy fire on his feet as well.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: NBA Twitter blows up as the GSW megastar shoots a historically bad 20% over the last 2 games

Kyrie Irving pays tribute to a certain Lakers legend on his most recent return to the court

Despite all his flaws, at the end of the day, Kyrie Irving has been known to be quite the compassionate person. But, even by his standards, his recent tribute to Kobe Bryant is a beauty to behold.

Take a look at the tweet below.

We won’t lie, this pair is definitely one that we’d cop.

Now, to just check just about everywhere is this pair is still available, or if we’ve missed the chance already.

Also Read: Buddy Hield breaks his silence on rumors of joining LeBron James and co last summer