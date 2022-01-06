“Stephen Curry is bricking his chances at winning his 3rd MVP trophy”: NBA Twitter blows up as the GSW megastar shoots a historically bad 20% over the last 2 games

After shooting an awful 17.6% the previous game, Stephen Curry had yet another off night hitting only 20.8% of his shots during the GSW-Mavs clash.

Even at age 33, Stephen Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his illustrious career. Considering him in the midst of his prime, won’t be wrong. This past month, Chef Curry surpassed Ray Allen as the #1 3-point shooter in the history of the game, became the first player ever to cross the 3,000 three-pointers mark, and even broke his own record by connecting at least 1 3-pointer for 158 straight games.

After averaging 27.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists on a 40.4/37.4/89.7 shooting split, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been on a slump to start this new year. During the Warriors’ 3rd January clash against the Miami Heat, the 2-time MVP scored merely 9 points on an abysmal 3-17 shooting from the field.

Also Read: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, is excited about what’s to come next

Usually, when Steph has such an off night, he is able to bounce back the very next game. However, he followed his horrendous performance with yet another poor shooting outing. Scoring 14 points in the 99-82 loss against Dallas, the 7-time All-Star was 20.8% from the field and 11.1% from beyond the arc.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry has the worst shooting performance over a 2-game span of his 13-year career

Over the last 2 games, the 3-time NBA champ shot an awful 19.5% from the field and 10.5% from the three-point land. This is now the worst FG% in Steph’s 13-year career, including the playoffs.

Stephen Curry is 8-41 (20%) from the floor in his last 2 games. It’s the worst FG pct in a 2-game span in his career including playoffs (min. 20 FGA). pic.twitter.com/kheCEiSktF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2022

NBA Twitter trolled Curry for his dreadful performances over the last 2 games.

Steph curry mvp case pic.twitter.com/dlYQnlNZil — JC/ I ain’t worried (@DeadJAYC) January 6, 2022

i’m taking Dirk out of retirement over Stephen Curry — ‘ (@RealDealJayy) January 6, 2022

Steph curry after breaking the 3 point record pic.twitter.com/DxsEttLHtD — ROB (@YungGoatee) January 6, 2022

I’m taking Lance Stephenson over him — bunt (@trvorXX) January 6, 2022

Knowing his standards, Curry admitted that he hasn’t been performing at the elite level he usually does. Head coach Steve Kerr is one of many to have faith in his star guard and believes SC30 will soon get out of this slump. During the postgame interview, Kerr said:

“I think everyone is throwing everything at him… He’s going to break out of this pretty quickly. I’m not worried about Steph.”

Also Read: NBA Twitter ragdolls Warriors point guard after going cold against the Dallas Mavericks

Curry, who was #1 on the MVP ladder until a few weeks back, has now fallen down to the 3rd spot. And after his back-to-back poor performances, it won’t be surprising to sim him tumble down a few more positions. For the season, Wardell has been putting up 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.