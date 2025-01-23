“You Think Kobe Bryant Is the Greatest”: When Steve Harvey Passionately Defended Michael Jordan’s GOAT Status

There has always been a generational divide when it comes to the GOAT debate. Many younger fans and players regard LeBron James or Kobe Bryant as the greatest basketball player ever, while most older fans recall Michael Jordan’s unmatched dominance. That divide came into play with Steve Harvey and a young man from a family he was helping on his show, Steve.

Advertisement

During the episode, the young man asked Harvey if he enjoyed sports. When the longtime entertainer responded yes, the teenager immediately shifted the conversation to Kobe Bryant. When Harvey underlined how the Black Mamba was one of the greatest basketball players to ever live, he was cut off by the young man, who claimed Kobe to be “the greatest.”

Harvey was taken aback by his claim, immediately responding that Michael Jordan was actually the best. Harvey put his arm around the young man and said,

“Listen to me. You don’t understand. Because of your age, you think Kobe’s the greatest basketball player. No, the greatest basketball player to ever live, hands down, Michael Jordan.”

Harvey emphasized that while Kobe was great, he wasn’t MJ. The young man fired back by claiming Bryant took Jordan’s skills and improved upon them. This statement prompted a confused look from Harvey, who asked the young man what the late Lakers legend has over Mike. He claimed that Kobe finished games and scored better than Jordan, which Harvey shut down quickly. The 68-year-old underlined that there aren’t enough elite rim protectors in today’s game to prevent elite offensive performances.

Kobe Bryant’s name has slowly fallen out of GOAT talks

While most NBA fans still regard Bryant as a top-10 player in the history of the game, it’s much rarer to find someone who believes the 18-time All-Star is genuinely the greatest of all time. Bryant’s underwhelming end to his legendary career undoubtedly plays a role in that, as fans who saw him in his prime are bound to hold a higher opinion of his career. However, what LeBron James has accomplished just since Bryant’s retirement in 2016 has only added distance between the two.

Now, Kobe is often looked at as the third wheel alongside Jordan and LeBron, who have solidified themselves as the top two talents in NBA history. It’s difficult to make an argument for Bryant over either of those legends but nearly impossible to make a coherent claim for him over both. Kobe simply doesn’t boast the accolades of Jordan or the incredible longevity of James, which places him at least one tier lower than the game’s greatest.

Bryant was regarded as the face of the NBA for much of the 2000s, but too much has happened before and after to consider the Black Mamba in GOAT conversations.