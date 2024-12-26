“You Went to School”: Shaquille O’Neal Discloses Why He Never Shies Away From Giving Daughter Whatever She Wants

The holiday season is usually a time to celebrate with loved ones, but that isn’t always the case. Many people deal with internal factors that separate family members. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is aware of these hardships, as he’s had to navigate co-parenting his children after his 2011 divorce from Shaunie Henderson. Due to his experience, a fan reached out to ask for guidance. In his response, he disclosed why he doesn’t hesitate to give his daughter what she wants.

O’Neal took to The Big Podcast to hold a segment to give fans advice. After all, Shaq is more than just a basketball player. In 2012, he earned his doctoral degree in education from Barry University. He used his expertise to assist a fan battling a dilemma involving custody of his child. The fan told the 4x champ his ex-wife has a new boyfriend who doesn’t celebrate Christmas. However, she still wants to child to spend the holidays with her. Shaq had a simple solution for the fan’s issues. He said,

“If I had that situation I would have a conversation with them. I’d be like, ‘You stay with your mother. You always make sure your mother is happy. They don’t celebrate Christmas but when you come over here, I got you. We’ll do Christmas in January and you can get whatever you want.”

Although Shq never experienced the specific situation the fan is in, he can speak on his giving nature toward his children. He revealed his thought process behind giving his daughter something that she wanted. He said,

“One of my daughters just called me, she needed something. I thought about it and I was like, you know what, yes. The reason why because you went to school, you graduated, you’re following your dreams, you ain’t out here doing anything crazy, you ain’t making me look bad. You could have whatever you want.”

O’Neal was raised by his stepfather, who was a military vet and a drill sergeant. Due to this, Shaq has adopted a similar approach in his parenting style. However, he happily awards his children if they’ve done what’s necessary to be deserving of it. In the past, Shaq displayed his heart for giving to his children with an extravagant birthday party for his daughter Amirah.

Shaq went above and beyond for his daughter’s birthday party

In 2017, Shaq along with his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson threw a massive party for their daughter Amirah’s 16th birthday. The festivities involved an unforgettable experience, in addition to a hefty sum. The couple reportedly spent close to $1,000,000 on the festivities.

Shaq has a great eye for what makes a memorable party. Entertainment and gifts are at the top of the priority list, which he checked off for his daughter. The Lakers legend was able to get rap artist YG to perform at the party.

Additionally, O’Neal gifted his daughter a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV worth around $122,000. Shaq didn’t hesitate once in providing his daughter with the best birthday experience. He carries the same giving nature with all his children, as long as they deserve it.