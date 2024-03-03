“You Were Going Hard At Michael Jordan”: Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Allen Iverson’s Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Feb. 10, 2002 – U.S. – KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: ALLSTARS KRT PHOTO BY JERRY LODRIGUSS/PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER (February 10) LA Laker Kobe Bryant drives past Sixer Allen Iverson during the NBA Basketball Herren USA All-Star game held at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Philadelphia, on Sunday, February 10, 2002. (PH) NC KD BL 2002 (Vert) (mvw) News Archive – Feb. 10, 2002 – ZUMAm67

The seeming on-court rivalry between Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant in the 2000s drove the two to greatness. Hence, the sudden passing of the latter left AI with a void in his heart before he decided to put his feelings into words. The 2001 MVP wrote a letter in The Players’ Tribune titled, ‘Dear Kobe’, to shed light on the complex nature of their relationship. The emotional tribute recently caught the eyes of Shaquille O’Neal as the Diesel later endorsed the message publicly.

Iverson initially put into focus the mentality of Black Mamba while reflecting on his two-decade-long NBA journey. The 48-year-old highlighted how the 5x champion’s resilience and perseverance separated him from his contemporaries. While reminiscing about that aspect, the 11x All-Star looked back at the impact of Bryant’s first-ever matchup against Michael Jordan.

“You were going hard at Michael Jordan that night. No fear whatsoever…When I saw you going at Black Jesus like that, that’s when I knew you were a kindred spirit. We might have grown up in different circumstances, but when I saw you on the court and how hard you were going. I knew we were raised with the same mentality,” the NBA Hall of Famer mentioned.

Following that, the 6ft icon candidly broke down all the other elements behind Bryant’s rise, prioritizing the necessity of hard work. The Virginia-born mentioned how this quality resulted in the former Los Angeles Lakers star thoroughly studying the game. Consequently, it paved the way for him to secure the scoring titles he did, alongside multiple rings.

The hard-earned triumphs increased the popularity of Black Mamba as the wave reached the Iverson household. The latter’s children started desiring Kobe kicks and jerseys while the oldest daughter became an admirer of the shooting guard. Over time, Bryant became a major part of AI’s journey as their bond continued to strengthen.

Thus, while reflecting on the Philadelphia-born’s memories, he ran out of words. Letting the emotions take over him, the former Philadelphia 76ers talisman declared, “All I know is, love you, bro. Sincerely, Chuck”.

The heartfelt message moved Shaq as he recently shared it amongst his followers. By endorsing the post from his Instagram story, the 51-year-old showcased his alignment with the words of Iverson.

AI’s message provided the aspirants with a set of guidelines to create a legacy within the NBA. Simultaneously, the mutual respect amongst the legends served as a benchmark for the current generation of athletes. After all, Iverson continues to defend the legacy of Kobe on each possible occasion.

The admiration of Allen Iverson has remained intact

The unexpected event of 2020 separated two friends as the former 76ers star refused to hold on to his emotions following that. One such instance happened during the Kobe Bryant Tribute ceremony after AI met his close friend, Dwyane Wade. The duo hugged each other near the tunnel while letting their inner feelings take over in front of the viewers.

Ever since this moment, the Virginia-born has defended Bryant in the GOAT conversations. Backing Jordan as the greatest of all time, AI has continued to select Mamba as the second-best of all time. One such moment occurred last year when the 48-year-old candidly expressed his thoughts on the heated debate.

“I don’t understand how they don’t have the debate when it comes to Kobe. I don’t get it. You forgot? I really think they forgot. The Mamba man. This man was a certified serial killer, man,” he mentioned.

This added further gravity to the statements of the 2001 MVP as the respect has stayed the same. Actions such as these truly aid in the NBA becoming bigger than just a league. As moments like this continue to redefine the game, the contributions of the Black Mamba remain intact in the memories of the NBA fans.