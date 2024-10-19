“You Were MJ’s Pick”: Kemba Walker Discloses How Michael Jordan Favored Him

The Charlotte Hornets have had a short and not very decorated history in the NBA. They can’t boast about having a lot of All-Stars, nor can they show off silverware. It’s this relative lack of history that makes Kemba Walker such a beloved player in the Hornets’ history. The shifty guard, who was the 9th overall pick in 2011, leads the franchise all-time in a LOT of major categories.

Of course, being such a vital player for the Charlotte franchise during the 2010s earned him some personal time with the franchise’s owner, Michael Jordan. Furthermore, the Bulls legend appeared to have a fondness for the star guard. Walker appeared on the Best in Class podcast to talk about his illustrious career and mentioned that MJ seemingly personally picked him in the 2011 Draft. He said,

“To be supported by one of the greatest players of all time, it’s like, I mean it’s second to none for me. When I got drafted, guys was always telling me, like they traded up for me. They traded up for me to get the 9th pick, and everyone always tells me ‘You’re MJ’s pick, he traded up to get you.'”

Cardiac Kemba made a name for himself by winning the 2011 NCAA championship with UConn. His iconic nickname was bestowed upon him after his step-back game-winner against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Big East semifinals. He revealed that people would tell him Jordan wanted to draft him because of his NCAA title win. They claimed that it showed he had the right spirit to be competitive in the NBA.

Kemba Walker: a bona fide Hornets hero

While Walker’s career with the Hornets never featured a championship, he did have a lot of iconic moments in Charlotte. He leads the team in all-time scoring, while also logging the 2nd most assists for the franchise. Kemba is also 3rd in steals and 3rd in games played, and made the All-Star team 4 times in his career (but only 3 of them came in Charlotte).

He made a couple of playoff appearances in South Carolina too, registering trips to the postseason in 2013-14 and 2015-16. But the Hornets never got far, with the supporting cast letting Walker down.

Walker’s time in Charlotte ended during a period of uncertainty for the franchise, and he never really found a consistent home after leaving. In July 2024, the four-time All-Star announced his retirement, after stints in Boston, Dallas, New York, and Monaco.

He is among the best players to have ever played for Charlotte, and while there is no official announcement yet, fans speculate his jersey will soon be retired and hung in the rafters to join Bobby Phills’ #13.