Kemba Walker Expands On His Love For Jayson Tatum And His Family

After his initial years in Charlotte, Kemba Walker spent two years with the Boston Celtics. During this time, he spent quite a bit of time with the team’s core group, bonding with them more than most players he met during his journey in the NBA. So, after he heard about Jayson Tatum‘s all-new contract, he couldn’t help but feel happy for him. This eventually led him to reveal just how much admiration he has for him and his family.

Speaking on 7PM in Brooklyn, Walker couldn’t help but gush about how good of a person Tatum is. Despite acknowledging that he gets quite a bit of criticism for his performances on the court, Kemba didn’t seem to care too much about it. Instead, he simply announced that Tatum was one of his favorite people around.

“That’s my dawg right there, bro! Like JT [Jayson Tatum]? Bro, one of a kind. He get a lot of criticism but, forget basketball. He is a good dude! He’s like top-notch bro, top-notch. That’s one of my favorite people bro. I love JT”

Kemba then congratulated Tatum’s family for doing such a great job raising him, before joking about how big Jayson’s son, Deuce, has gotten.

“His mom, she did a unbelievable job. His parents, his dad too, like, those my peoples right there. Yo, Deuce is huge! Deuce taller than me now!”

This discussion came following the announcement that Jayson Tatum signed a five-year, $314 million contract with the Boston Celtics. And judging by how he spoke about the 26-year-old and his family, Kemba Walker seems to be the happiest about the fact that such a good person is seeing this level of success in his life.

Kemba Walker has played in the NBA for 12 seasons, and he tends to look at his competition in a different way than others. While most people tend to look at other players as rivals, Kemba said he looked at the other players in the NBA as his brothers.

Kemba Walker believes that the NBA is a fraternity

Walker has always been the kind of person who values his relationships and bonds with people over all else in his life. So, when he was asked about what he took away from the NBA, and holds dear to this day, it was no surprise when he brought up just this aspect of the league. He said,

“It’s the camaraderie. Like, I think that’s one of the fairs you have going away from the game. It’s like that camaraderie is different bro… You can see somebody in the league, you can see somebody in the airport. You don’t really know them, but you know them. Like that’s my brother, we in the league!”

Given his personality and character, Walker likely has no shortage of people that he is close to from his time in the NBA. And now that he is one of the coaches for the Charlotte Hornets, he can stay connected with all his ‘brothers’ for years to come.