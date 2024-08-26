Young Klay Thompson’s Poor Conversation Skills Never Offended Anyone, Per Richard Jefferson

Klay Thompson recently left the Golden State Warriors to join the Dallas Mavericks. During his successful tenure with the Dubs, Thompson maintained his image as a reserved person. But that being said, the four-time NBA Champion’s conversation skills have apparently undergone a sea of change.

Klay’s former teammate Richard Jefferson seems to think so.

During a recent appearance on Mark Jackson’s The Mark Jackson Show, the 44-year-old was asked by coach Jackson to talk about Thompson’s first few years with the Warriors.

Jefferson revealed how the former Warriors star didn’t offend anyone despite having poor conversation skills, RJ said, “He didn’t talk to nobody. But this is the thing, because Klay is amazing, you never took it personal.”

Jackson believes that only a few people know about the rookie year Thompson and how different he was from everyone else.

Jefferson acknowledged that if someone approached Thompson for a conversation, he would instantly start chatting. But otherwise he appeared very reserved and in his own shell.

When Thompson was drafted, he was only a 21-year-old. At that age, it’s natural for a player to be shy and reserved. But the most important thing is Klay developed his communication and PR skills slowly with time. And after four successful Championship campaigns, anybody is bound to be a pro at handling the media.

Jefferson also revealed that since there was no precedent of greatness in that franchise, Thompson was treating it as a regular job. He stated that the four-time NBA Champion used to come to the practice facility only minutes prior the designated time.

The 2016 NBA Champion revealed how he worked on a plan with coach Jackson to make sure that players start arriving to practice much earlier.

Richard Jefferson’s plan to get Klay Thompson to practice ahead of time

In his second year with the Dubs, RJ put a few plans in motion to get Thompson up to speed. He said, “Practice would start at 10 o’clock…Klay would come in at 9:55…I was like, ‘Coach, we gotta do something about Klay. The kid’s too talented’…I was like, ‘Coach, you gotta maybe close breakfast like 30 minutes before…So close it at 9:30.'”

Jefferson revealed that Thompson wasn’t used to working out 40-45 minutes prior to breakfast and then go for practice after breakfast. He credited coach Jackson, who coached the Golden State from 2011 to 2014, for instilling those values in players like Klay. Soon, the results of the new work ethic were out in the open for everyone to see.