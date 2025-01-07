“Your Legacy is Your New Podcast”: Shaquille O’Neal Discards Dwight Howard’s Peace Offering, Intensifies Personal Attack

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal didn’t waste any time in declining Dwight Howard’s peace offering to squash their beef. The two have expressed their distaste toward each other for nearly 20 years, and seemingly tired of the animosity, Howard provided a solution for the two to make amends on his podcast. However, O’Neal didn’t just decline the offer but continued his onslaught of personal attacks against the 3x DPOY.

The two exchanged words online after Howard spoke about his beef with Shaq. The former Lakers superstar then harshly responded on X. In the heat of the moment, Howard didn’t hold back from letting his feelings out. The next day, he provided a level-headed peace offering to Shaq. But O’Neal doubled down in his initial message to Howard on X in his response to the Magic legend. He said,

“You need to sit down. You need my validation, I don’t need yours. How will you be remembered? Think about that podcast boy.”

Still don’t care nice move I see what you doing, your legacy is your new podcast that’s how u will be remembered and u need views, dam I taught you well,great job hall of fame podcaster. But still don’t care.

You need the sit down, u need my validation,I don’t need yours, how… — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 7, 2025

Shaq shared more attacks toward Howard claiming he’s using their feud as fuel for his podcast. He claims that Howard needs views to keep his podcast running and that the 2020 champion wants to use Shaq’s name to get them.

His response was directly under Howard’s initial reply to O’Neal’s tweet. However, the eight-time All-Star made a separate post on X in an attempt to squash the beef between Shaq. “By the way I don’t want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff,” Howard said. “I don’t want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time! Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this out.”

Btw I don’t want people get entertained by two black man going back and forth over petty stuff. I don’t want to bicker I just want to settle this like the two successful HOF black men we are! You the most dominant center of all time ! Come on to the podcast and let’s hash this… — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 7, 2025

Following Howard’s request to end the beef it seemed that there was hope the feud would come to an end. However, Shaq’s comments ensured that the door remains firmly shut. The two have never been on great talking terms and that won’t change anytime soon, as their beef continues stronger than ever.