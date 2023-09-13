“You’re Blaming Me”: Offended by Lakers Coach, Magic Johnson Threatened to Reject $25,000,000 Contract in 1981

Back in the 1980s, Magic Johnson was the biggest star in the NBA-crucial for business not only for the West Coast but for the entire league. The Lakers were desperate to make sure that he never left the franchise, especially during his best playing years. So owner Jerry Buss decided to give Magic an offer he couldn’t refuse, a $25 million dollar contract that would run across 25 years. That kind of money was unheard of at the time. Yet, Johnson almost refused to sign the deal, demanding to be traded instead due to a very public spat with then-head coach, Paul Westhead. The 2009 book ‘When the Game Was Ours’ details the fiasco.

Magic and former Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss were known to have a close relationship. From the very beginning, the two seemed to always be on the same page, something that often annoyed many Lakers team members. This was also a big reason why Dr. Buss felt comfortable offering Magic the massive deal.

Magic Johnson and Paul Westhead’s spat was no laughing matter

Magic Johnson was the kind of player who would keep talking to his teammates. In fact, some even felt that he talked a bit too much. However, Westhead’s way of telling him this was construed to be disrespectful by Magic.

The incident happened in the middle of an NBA game in 1981 as the Lakers took on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. During a timeout called by Westhead, tempers flared after Magic was called out for ‘talking too much’. Here are a few excerpts of the altercation from When the Game Was Ours:

“As the team gathered in the huddle, Magic began talking about miscues of the previous two plays and how the Lakers could correct their mistakes. “Magic,” Westhead said, “be quiet and pay attention.” “We’re going over what we need to do.” Magic said. “I don’t want to hear anything out of your mouth,” Westhead retorted. “That’s your problem. You talk too much.” Johnson flinched. He turned away from the huddle and moved toward the water cooler. “Get back here!” Westhead hissed. “You’re busting the system. You’re not doing your job.”

The Lakers went on to win the game 113-110. However, Johnson was fuming. Westhead waited for the Lakers star in the hallway and the two had another spat in the coach’s room. The Lakers’ head coach wanted the youngster to comply to his ways and follow his lead while Magic pointed out in no uncertain terms that the team didn’t like Westhead’s methods.

The argument escalated. Reporters lingered in the hallway, capturing the scene. Johnson emerged from the office and angrily kicked the water cooler in the hallway. Then he went back to his locker and announced he wanted to be traded.

Of course, team owner Jerry Buss was caught off-guard by Magic Johnson’s statement. Magic would soon turn down the contract as well, adamant about not playing another game under the command of Paul Westhead. The head coach was fired by the LA Lakers just 24 hours later.

Magic Johnson’s contract confused Shaquille O’Neal

Magic Johnson’s 25-year, $25 million contract remains infamous to this day, for a multitude of different reasons. Some say that the money was too much for the young man back then, while others believe that a 25-year contract is simply unethical. Even Johnson’s fellow Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to be confused about the legality of the contract, as he shared on his IG story.

The deal kept Magic Johnson under contract from 1984 all the way up to 2009. Dr. Buss wanted to secure Magic’s future with the Lakers through the contract, even if the tenure was unrealistic.