“You’re Just Pissing on the Territory”: Carmelo Anthony on Zion Williamson’s Commitment to the Pelicans

Zion Williamson finally returned to NBA action after a two-month absence, but instead of a warm reception, he was awarded a suspension for his lack of discipline. Carmelo Anthony became the latest individual to give his two cents on the controversy brewing in New Orleans, strongly criticizing the Pelicans forward for his behavior.

Williamson received a one-game suspension for repeatedly being late to team flights. From a player’s perspective, Anthony noted that being 5-10 minutes late for a team bus or flight isn’t uncommon. However, if the delay extends over 30 minutes, it becomes a significant issue. And in this case, the Pels front office handled the situation appropriately.

“Being late to a bus is it happens, you know what I’m saying. If you consistently late to the bus then it’s a problem. He must have been late a lot of times… Not no 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, yeah you 30 minutes or more late. Multiple times,” Melo said.

The repeated offense of being late highlights Williamson’s lack of seriousness and respect for his teammates. The New York Knicks legend speculated on the reasons for this recurring behavior – it might be the high-flying star’s way of asking for a trade.

“You don’t give a f**k or you just pissing on the territory and you’re just saying, ‘f**k it, yo this is my way of saying ‘get me out of here,’” Anthony concluded.

Struggling to manage his weight, being unavailable for games, and now being late to team commitments – all these issues raise eyebrows regarding Zion’s professionalism. The likes of Anthony, Stephen A. Smith, and others in the basketball community are justified in criticizing the former Duke Blue Devil based on the information presented.

Stephen A. Smith calls out Williamson for ‘stealing money’

Since entering the NBA in 2019, Zion Williamson has missed more games than he has played. Despite the team’s continued faith in their 6’6″ forward, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has expressed doubts about Williamson being the franchise’s future. Smith has also accused the young star of “stealing money” from the organization.

“You’re getting paid. Checks don’t bounce—they’re coming into your account every month or twice a month, whatever it is.”

“You’re getting your money. He is stealing money. And I say that not to question the legitimacy of his injury, but to question his professionalism,” SAS said.

Since returning from suspension, Zanos has played in two games, averaging 18.5 points and 7 rebounds. His efforts have contributed to a 1-1 team record. With each game, Williamson appears to be returning to his usual form. However, it might be too late for the team to secure a play-in spot before he returns to his All-Star level of play.