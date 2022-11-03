“You’re Nuts!”: Michael Jordan, Who Bullied Steve Kerr, Once Suggested Therapy to a Friend

Aug 14, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan looks on during the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

For many around the world, Michael Jeffery Jordan is the greatest player of all time. To be fair, he has had a heck of a career.

His Airness is a six-time NBA Champion, a five-time MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year, and a Hall of Famer. However, not everyone remembers Jordan as the GOAT.

Some remember Michael Jordan as nothing more than a mean bully. Take, for example, MJ’s friend who once recalled being told to get therapy by the legend.

Michael Jordan told his friend to get therapy because he wanted to make a career in Hollywood

He could do it all, from high-flying dunks to killer mid-range shots to relentless defense. That was who Michael Jordan was as an NBA superstar. Although, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t without his flaws.

Off the court, be it in practice or life, while Michael was remembered for their work ethic he was also remembered for being quite mean. Just ask his friend David Mann, who was once cruelly told by MJ to visit Dean Smith’s wife for therapy, as explained in Roland Lazenby‘s book “Michael Jordan: The Life”.

Why was it cruel? And why did he tell him to get therapy? Well, it’s because Jordan thought he was nuts for having aspirations to work in the film industry in Hollywood.

It wasn’t a one-time thing either, the Hall of Famer continued to ask Mann if he had gone for therapy every time he met him. This, however, isn’t that surprising seeing as MJ was a notorious bully.

Air Jordan used to bully Steve Kerr all the time

He may be the GOAT, but Michael Jordan was also a bully. He once physically bullied Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr on Michael Jordan punching him in the face during 1995 training camp. pic.twitter.com/979yLrFx5I — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 11, 2022

During a practice session, MJ who was matched up with Kerr knocked him down. Kerr, not one to back down, immediately got up and shoved Mike, which then resulted in an all-out brawl between the two.

A moment that simply proved that if you want to stop His Airness’ bullying, you have to stand up to him.

