Former NBA Star Kenny Thomas Calls Michael Jordan An “A****le” For Refusing To Giving Him His Shoes After A Wizards Game

Old Michael Jordan stories are a massive part of NBA lore. If it’s not stories about MJ’s killer mindset, it’s stories of players being in awe of the icon, and if it’s not that, then it’s stories of Jordan not being the nicest person. But regardless of the stories, NBA fans across multiple generations lap them up.

Another story about MJ just hit the internet via the Respect The Connect podcast and their guest, former NBA player Kenny Thomas.

The 22nd overall pick from the 1999 NBA Draft sat down with hosts Johnny James, Leonard Harris, and Jay Trav and briefly touched on his early come-up in the league: “I came in at the right time. I played with Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon [and] obviously played with Alan Iverson [at the Sixers and] played against Michael Jordan.”

Thomas’s claim about entering the league “at the right time“ is definitely subjective.

Of course, he played with greats such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley, but both were nearing the end of their Hall of Fame careers. The Houston Rockets finished the 1999-2000 season with a 34-48 record and missed the playoffs.

Olajuwon only played 44 games that season due to a hernia injury and breathing problems. Barkley retired before Thomas’ second season. The Rockets improved to 45-37 in 2000-01 but still missed the playoffs. That season marked the end of Olajuwon’s Rockets run after 17 seasons — he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

In Thomas’ third season, the Rockets regressed significantly. Houston finished 28-54 and missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. Steve Francis, though, was a bright spot — he averaged 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game and made his All-Star debut at the mid-season showpiece event in Philadelphia.

So yeah… Thomas’ “right time“ claim definitely needs an asterisk.

Ironically, it was that same 2001-02 season that the legendary Michael Jordan signed himself to a two-year deal with the Wizards. And that is where Thomas’ issues with MJ started.

“[It was in the] Wizards; the game was [practically] over; I’m like, I’ve guarded him,“ Thomas recalled on the pod. “[We were standing] on the free throw line, I took up the courage, I was about to box him out, he’s on my left. I’m saying to myself, man, I’m trying to develop the courage to ask him; I’m like, I’m scared already because it’s MJ; I don’t want to get my feelings hurt.“

By that point, Jordan — then 38 years old — was famously cutthroat and did not mince words with guys who had not earned his respect. He was still the ultimate alpha and carried himself that way, even as one of the oldest players in the league.

Thomas continued the story: “And then I said, ‘Screw it, I’mma ask him.‘ So I turned over [and said] like, ‘Yo Mike, can I have your shoes?‘ That [expletive] looked at me [with] that MJ smile that he gives. That million-dollar smile, like ‘F*** you.‘ But he didn’t say anything. No words just smiled. He didn’t say anything, and I’m like, A****le.“

The hosts burst into laughter as Thomas shook his head and smiled. The moment may have been painful back then, but now it lives as yet another addition to the growing list of classic MJ tales.

Later in the podcast, Thomas gave Jordan his flowers for still being a menace on the court with the Wizards: “[Jordan] was still getting buckets after he came back from baseball. But, yeah, he bought the Wizards, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, I want to play.‘”

He wasn’t wrong. During that 2001-02 campaign, Jordan averaged 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. He played in 60 games and shot 41.6% from the floor.

Even at 38, Jordan was getting buckets — as both player and owner — and still demanded reverence. Just don’t ask him for his shoes. Kenny Thomas had to learn that the hard way.