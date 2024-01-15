“You’re Our Property”: Jerry Krause Believed Michael Jordan’s Misinterpretation of His Instructions in 1985 Adversely Affected Their Relationship

After leading his team in every accolade in the first year in his league, Michael Jordan was sidelined and played just 18 games during his second year in the league due to a fractured foot. A young Jordan, itching to play had to be held back for his own good, but that is not how he saw it. Former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause felt that was the time when his relationship with Michael Jordan started to deteriorate.

Advertisement

Jerry Krause wanted Michael Jordan to stay back and off the floor for some time. MJ ended up interpreting this as the management saying that he was their property and they could do as they wished with him.

But instead, Krause went on to explain the situation, saying Michael Jordan had a bad foot and the doctors had advised him not to play. So, when Krause revealed that the Bulls management wanted to hold him back, MJ felt betrayed.

Advertisement

When Jerry Krause tried to hold Michael Jordan from playing after his injury, MJ ended up interpreting it as, “You’re our property, and you’ll do what we want you to do.” Krause went on to reveal, “I don’t remember ever saying it that way. He just misinterpreted me. I was trying to keep him from playing because he had a bad foot and the doctors were saying, ‘No, no, no’.”

Jordan went on to explain how he felt when he was told that he could not play.

“Here you are dealing with big businessmen who make millions, and my millions are like pennies to them. All I wanted to do was play the game that I’ve played for a long, long time. But they didn’t look at it that way. They looked at it as protecting their investment, to keep their millions and millions coming in. That’s when I really felt used. That’s the only time I really felt used as a professional athlete. I felt like a piece of property.” From Michael Jordan: The Life by Roland Lazenby

Jerry Krause and the Bulls front office had just landed a gem in the draft lottery. So, for the Bulls’ management to not jeopardize their greatest investment may not have been wrong on their part either.

Moreover, having Michael Jordan rest and only let him back on the court when completely healthy is something any other management or front office would do. But instead, MJ felt otherwise as he was still dying to get back on the court and Krause’s words made him feel as if Krause and the rest had ownership over him and were only looking out for their interests.

Advertisement

Michael Jordan’s strained relationship with Jerry Krause

It was evident that Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause did not see eye to eye when it came to certain things. In fact, their strained relationship is something the majority of the world knows about after MJ’s The Last Dance documentary.

The documentary portrayed Krause in the role of a villain and the reason why the Bulls disbanded in the end. This led Bulls and Jordan’s fans to turn on him when many believed that Krause too deserved his flowers.

The Ringer even did a piece on how much Jerry Krause is to blame in the entire saga and whether he was the real villain of the Bulls dynasty or not. Given how Krause was credited for bringing the team together, did he deserve the blame for the Bulls’ dismantling?

A few days ago, Jerry Krause’s wife Thelma appeared in his place for the Ring of Honor ceremony. Fans booed Thelma and she could be seen visibly emotional while being pestered.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1745998382244745402?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So, it seems as if the effect of MJ’s The Last Dance has had a lasting impact on the world. And Krause’s image has now been sullied for generations to come.