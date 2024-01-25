“In the Range of $40 Million”: Shams Charania Reveals Milwaukee Bucks Signing Doc Rivers to a Fully Guaranteed Contract Through 2026

Despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ 31 wins and 13 losses, the front office decided that it was time to fire head coach Adrian Griffin. Within hours of his firing, reports emerged that Doc Rivers is most likely going to be his replacement. After a few days at the negotiation table, the Bucks and Rivers seem to be heading to an agreement. As per Shams Charania, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led squad has decided to give Rivers a contract till 2026, that can run around $40 million.

Appearing on his Fan Duel-powered Run It Back show, the NBA insider disclosed some of the terms regarding the impending contract.

“Doc Rivers is going to sign a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks through 2026, next three and a half years. This year, the rest of the season, and three more years after that. No options, fully guaranteed contract in the range of 40 million dollars,” revealed Charania.

Doc Rivers will be their third coach appointee in less than nine months. It means that the franchise is going to owe money to three coaches now. The 2021 champion coach Mike Budenholzer signed a three-year extension of an undisclosed amount during the same year. They will have to pay Budenholzer till the 2024-25 season now.

On the other hand, Adrian Griffin signed a multi-year contract worth over $4 million per year. Considering Doc’s contract, Charania pointed out that the Bucks will have to spend around $18 million because of their coaching changes.

These changes are coming because Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to win his second title as soon as possible. After adding Damian Lillard, the team is expected to win a title right away. They fired Griffin because they weren’t satisfied with his defensive schemes. With a veteran like Doc Rivers, they expect that end to be fixed. However, is Rivers the answer?

Doc Rivers’ playoff record is a mixed bag

Doc, who coached the 76ers during his last job, has a ton of experience, nabbing 111 wins in 215 playoff games. While Rivers did lead the Celtics to a championship in 2008, what he has done afterward has been a tad underwhelming. His teams have made zero Conference Finals appearances since he left the Celts in 2013.

Coach Rivers inherited a Los Angeles Clippers team with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, JJ Redick, Jamal Crawford, and Deandre Jordan in their prime. However, he couldn’t lead this loaded squad past the second round despite being at the helm from 2013 to 2020.

Then he got hold of the 76ers with perpetual MVP-caliber Joel Embiid, who was later joined by 2018 MVP James Harden. In 2020-23, the experienced coach once again tasted defeat before entering the Conference Finals. And in Game 7s, his team has capitulated to the process as indicated by his alarming 6-10 record in such scenarios. Can he change the reputation as someone who can’t lead a loaded squad past the second round? For that, he will need the Bucks to dial in on the defensive end.