“Luka Doncic daps up Patrick Beverley and then waves goodbye”: Mavericks superstar gets instant revenge on Wolves guard for slapping him on his behind and his recent comments on JJ’s pod

Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley got on each other’s back when the Mavericks took on the Timberwolves and it was fun to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are developing rivalries with some teams in the West, and credits will most certainly go to Patrick Beverley for it. The former Clippers guard since joining the NBA has been a pest whom only a few players could keep themselves away from.

The man always targets his opponent’s best players on and off the court, sets out to get in their heads while playing some world-class defense against them in the game. He enjoys all of that, one of his favorite opponents to go against is Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic. Pat Bev talked about the Slovenian on JJ Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and The Three.

Once he gave a statement that Luka is the toughest to guard in the league he still believes the same, but then he claimed that he is well “prepared” to guard Luka Doncic as well.

“So far, it’s been Luka. Easy… But I’m prepared for his a** too. I’m on his a** this year too.”

Luka Doncic waves Pat Bev Good-Bye after winning in a close game

When the Mavericks took on the Timberwolves on Monday, Beverley did alright to do his part on Luka, who just managed to put an unusual 15 points and 6 points. But the European magician dimmed out 10 assists to get his 5 more teammates to score 15 or more points in a close game that ended 110-108 in Dallas’ favor.

Pat Bev is not backing down from Luka Doncic 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mmfqTcyhH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2022

The game had 13 lead changes and a series of strange plays at the end, many of which involved Luka and Pat Bev. Have a look at one of those here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

With Dallas up 110-107 with 10 seconds left, Beverley got fouled and missed both his free throws. The Mavs challenged the play with 5.4 seconds left on Doncic being called for a foul on Beverley on his intentionally missed second free throw. The call was overturned, leading to a jump ball between the duo.

Beverley ended up with the ball after the tip, with Doncic again committing a foul with 2.5 seconds left. This time though Beverley made the first free throw, intentionally missed the second and KAT grabbed an offensive rebound but couldn’t get off a decent shot as the game ended.

And then as we saw, Doncic provided us with the highlight of the game, not letting Wolves guard leave the court before shaking hands and waving goodbye with a smirk.