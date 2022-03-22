Basketball

“Luka Doncic daps up Patrick Beverley and then waves goodbye”: Mavericks superstar gets instant revenge on Wolves guard for slapping him on his behind and his recent comments on JJ’s pod

"Luka Doncic daps up Patrick Beverley and then waves goodbye": Mavericks superstar gets instant revenge on Wolves guard for slapping him on his behind and his recent comments on JJ's pod
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“I’m not f**king with LeBron James for at least 48 hours!!”: Kevin Love and the Lakers superstar have a back-and-forth following the latter’s poster on his Cavaliers teammate
Next Article
Steve Smith last 10 Test innings: Full list of Steve Smith last 10 innings in Test cricket
NBA Latest Post
"Oh hell no, I've already done it, Who's in the MVP race?": Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion
“Oh hell no, I’ve already done it, Who’s in the MVP race?”: Giannis Antetokounmpo is not chasing individual accolades anymore but is on the quest to repeat as champion

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he is not chasing the MVP award this season, aiming for…