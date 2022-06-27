Basketball

“You’re the Michael Jordan who walks on water?!”: When rookie Reggie Miller was held to 12 points after 6’6 Jordan went off for 37

“You’re the Michael Jordan who walks on water?!”: When rookie Reggie Miller was held to 12 points after 6’6 Jordan went off for 37
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Nets are not going to be held hostage by threat of Kyrie Irving leaving & then Kevin Durant following!": ESPN's Zach Lowe shares view from inside the Brooklyn camp
Next Article
When Lando Norris crashed a $2.5 Million McLaren 720S supercar in Silverstone
NBA Latest Post
“You’re the Michael Jordan who walks on water?!”: When rookie Reggie Miller was held to 12 points after 6’6 Jordan went off for 37
“You’re the Michael Jordan who walks on water?!”: When rookie Reggie Miller was held to 12 points after 6’6 Jordan went off for 37

Michael Jordan went off against Reggie Miller in the latter’s rookie season after Miller questioned…