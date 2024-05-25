“You’ve Shouted Out 5 Food Places!”: Shaquille O’Neal Roasts Charles Barkley For Focusing On A Singular Aspect Of Minnesota

This year’s Western Conference Finals feature the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves going head to head to be crowned as the Western Conference’s Champions. Still bearing the broadcasting rights to the league, ‘Inside the NBA’ traveled to Minneapolis to cover the game on-site. However, instead of talking about the contest, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley decided to have yet another one of their iconic fights.

It all started when Ernie Johnson asked Barkley how he liked Minneapolis since he hadn’t been to the city in 20 years. At this time, most expected the former NBA man to bring up food at some point. However, nobody quite expected it to be the only thing he’d talk about.

“It’s a great city…Got Manny’s Steakhouse the other night. Red Cow got a burger for me, I gotta get by there and get that. This is a great city, I’m having a great time, everybody’s been nice. I’m really having a great time.”

The 1993 NBA MVP seemed quite thrilled when talking about the things he loved about the city of Minneapolis. However, that thrill and excitement were short-lived, with Shaquille O’Neal deserving the credit on that one.

As soon as Barkley concluded his statement, Shaq’s immediate response was, “We’ve been here two days and you’ve shouted out five food places! You didn’t go to the zoo, you didn’t go to the mall, you didn’t go to CVS!”

.@Shaq: “We’ve been here two days and you’ve shouted out five food places! You didn’t go to the zoo, you didn’t go to the mall, you didn’t go to CVS! ” Safe to say Chuck’s enjoying his time in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/wrDdASZ5gE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2024

The nature of the interaction was nothing new, as the two are known to shoot hilarious roasts at each other, something that has become quite the selling point over the years. As for Barkley’s point of interest though, perhaps it was something that should’ve been seen coming.

Charles and the rest of the crew congratulated Anthony Edwards and the Wolves on defeating the reigning NBA champions in the Conference Semi-Finals. About to sign off, Barkley mentioned the fact that he had not been to Minnesota in the last 20 years.

While he asked Edwards for restaurant recommendations, the Timberwolves guard did not wait for Barkley to even present his question as his immediate response was a simple “Bring Ya A**”, on national television.

So, given his obsession with food, this was always going to be the first thing he was going to talk about.

Charles Barkley’s undying affection for good food

Those who know Charles Barkley, are well aware of his love for food. The former 76ers star has often been spotted munching away while on the show, once even saying he’d just about anything at any given time.

“Oh, dude, I’ll eat anything. Pizza, steak, chicken,” (per The Score) and his beloved Krispy Kreme donuts that required a reminder from Shaquille O’Neal as Barkley listed things he would devour.

There are even some very long compilations fans have made solely focused on Barkley and his love affair with donuts, perfectly describing Sir Charles’ love for Krispy Kreme, which really should say it all.

With Game 2 having been a scorcher, it’s unlikely Charles Barkley will be able to focus on food again during this broadcast. And fans likely won’t be able to help but miss it.