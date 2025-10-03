Zion Williamson Teases More Minutes on Sunday After Australian Fans’ ‘We Want Zion’ Chants

Many NBA teams are currently taking on international competition before embarking on their preseason games. Not only does this give coaches an early look at their teams to see how they fare against fellow pros, it gives the NBA a chance to expand its reach globally, a priority the league has had for quite some time.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one of those teams currently on the road, and they’re really maximizing their frequent flyer miles. The Pels are in Australia to take on a couple of NBL teams. They beat Melbourne United 107-97 today, and tomorrow they’ll face the Southeast Melbourne Phoenix.

Any Pelicans fans who woke up early to catch the action had to be ecstatic, as the newly slimmed-down Zion Williamson dropped 15 points and 5 assists in just over 15 minutes of playing time. It wasn’t only the people back home that were excited, though. The Australian crowd showered Zion with love, and after the game, he promised an even better show tomorrow.

“Sunday I think they’ll give me more minutes. I hope so. If they show up on Sunday, I got something for them” — Zion Williamson on the game on Sunday pic.twitter.com/OMJZ4XjaRG — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 3, 2025

Zion was serenaded with chants of “We want Zion” towards the end of the game, and it appears that he’s ready to give the people what they want tomorrow.

Zion has been, at the same time, the NBA’s most tantalizing and frustrating figure since he entered the league in 2019. The talent was never in question. Everyone saw what he could do at Duke, from his explosive leaping ability to his feathery touch in the paint. The issue for Zion has always been his fitness and his ability to stay on the court.

Teams tend to go how their stars go, for better or worse, and last year, the Pelicans followed Zion’s lead and pretty much all got hurt at once. Just about every player of consequence on the Pels missed significant time, from Zion to Trey Murphy III to Herb Jones to Dejounte Murray and Jose Alvarado. The result was a disastrous 21-61 record, the second-worst in the West.

It can’t get any worse for this team this year, but if Zion can finally hit his potential, expectations should be much higher than just “avoid disaster.” The Pelicans traded CJ McCollum for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey this offseason, and they should get Murray back by the All-Star Break. They added the veteran championship experience in form of Kevon Looney.

Murphy has shown signs of being a franchise cornerstone, and Yves Missi made the All-Rookie Second Team. Kevon Looney brings toughness and championship experience. The West is loaded, but the Pelicans have the potential to sneak up on people, especially if Zion can finally be the man.