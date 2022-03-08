“Just stop it with your ‘truth’ Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis”: Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games

Skip Bayless and Nina Westbrook keep going at it, none of them look like they are going to stop anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers are having as troublesome a season as it gets. They are 28-35 currently and have lost 11 out of their last 15 games. Except for their start to the new year with a 4-0 run and their recent Saturday night win against the Warriors, they have been one of the worst teams in the league for two months. Credit goes to everyone on the team.

Nobody has been playing too great for the Purple and Gold team, maybe except for LeBron James on the offense, which has also been of less use in some games. But the majority of it can be put on Russell Westbrook’s dip as a player, Anthony Davis’ fitness, and Frank Vogel’s coaching.

And being in LA, representing one of the biggest franchises in the NBA, they must welcome the criticism they get for not performing anywhere close to the expectations they were brought in for.

But there is a certain way in which criticism sounds and stays constructive, and it’s not the way any major sports media platform follows. Not at least Fox Sports or ESPN, who have their highest-paid sports analysts in Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.

Both of them can and generally do go to any extent while talking about some of the biggest personalities in sports. And hence earn TRP for their channels like no one else.

That happened in the back and forth between Bayless and Nina Westbrook. For the past few days, Westbrook’s wife and Skip have been going against each other on social media starting with Nina’s Tweet.

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 4, 2022

Nina Westbrook sends out a long series of Tweets against Skip Bayless

After getting a response from the veteran Fox Sports analyst that he’ll continue to ‘do his job’ Nina sent out a series of Tweets, all of which make more sense than Skip’s journalistic ethics and her husband’s atrocious dip in form this season.

NAME CALLING or STEREOTYPING: Giving a person or an idea a bad label by using an easy to remember pejorative name. This is used to make us reject and condemn a person or idea without examining what the label really means. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

She even laid out the definition of the word “criticism”, which Bayless, or should we say, Spineless completely misses all the time.

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

She feels she is getting harassed since she started defending her husband.

When I’m being harassed on a daily basis over basketball games, and I’m having obscenity’s and death wishes for me and my family sent my way because you’re expressing your “truth”, it’s hard for me to get on board with that. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

— Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

I don’t do the things that I do to receive attention, to get clicks, or for show. This is not a game to me. Basketball is a game. This is my life, my children’s lives, and my families life. Shaming anyone for any reason is never the answer. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

As far as my husband goes, he is his own person. — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022

My hope is that the amazing and talented players that come after him don’t have to be subjected to this type of shaming, name-calling, and public scrutiny for playing the game that they love. xx — Nina Westbrook (@ninawestbrook) March 7, 2022



The death threats and obscenities have more to do with the stupidity of fans who consider basketball bigger than life. Maybe it’s the same problem with Skip who has accepted it himself that his career is bigger to him than anything.

Mrs. Westbrook has completely laid down the path for Skip to change his pathetic way of journalism, which seems as unlikely to come true as the Lakers’ dream of their big-3 working out.