Zion Williamson’s Teammate Reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is the Hardest Player to Guard in the League

The meteoric yet sustained rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has turned him into a source of worry for the opposition. The New Orleans Pelicans’ rising star, Trey Murphy III, recently vouched for this, sparking discussions all around. The teammate of Zion Williamson outlined the Canadian as the hardest player to guard in the NBA while outlining the reasons behind his stance.

Advertisement

During his latest appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Murphy highlighted how SGA’s gameplay fueled his growth. The air of unpredictability around the latter’s actions, in particular, turned him into an intimidating NBA star. Voicing his thoughts on the Oklahoma City Thunder talisman, the 24-year-old stated,

“I would say the guy I probably struggled with a lot earlier on is probably Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. Because a lot of guys have a cadence of rhythm and timing that they play with. I don’t know what his timing is…He just moves so different and unorthodox, so I would say he is probably up there”.

This provided a glimpse into the unfathomable basketball prowess of Gilgeous-Alexander. Last season, for instance, the 25-year-old emerged as a leading figure in the league, averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2 steals per game. This turned him into a prominent candidate for the MVP award, adding volume to the hype around him.

Shortly after, Murphy witnessed this firsthand when his franchise squared off against the OKC in Round 1 of the playoffs. SGA’s performances alongside his moments of charismatic displays stunned the Pelicans’ youngster while increasing his worries. The latter time and again failed to come up with methods to mitigate the Canadian star’s risks, justifying his stance.

SGA’s brilliance received further praise when the show’s host, Paul Geroge, extended Murphy’s viewpoint. PG 13 lauded the competitive mindset of the OKC star while expressing how the latter became a master in deceiving his opponents.

All these point toward the upward trajectory SGA has been in recent times. With no signs of slowing down, the 2x All-Star could take his gameplay up a notch in the coming season. This will undoubtedly make him a prime contender for the next face of the NBA, paving the way for an exciting future.