“Delusional Statement by the Weakest Link”: NBA Analyst Goes Off on Jusuf Nurkic for His ‘Kevin Durant’ Statement

The Phoenix Suns have played solid basketball under their All-Star core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal this season, but their frontcourt situation has been an area of concern since the team moved on from DeAndre Ayton. The Suns replaced the 26-year-old with a proven veteran center in Jusuf Nurkic, who has performed inconsistently throughout his two seasons in Phoenix.

Following the team’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Nurkic was asked how he felt about his performance in the contest. This prompted the 30-year-old to go on a tirade regarding the fans’ treatment of him since he arrived in Phoenix.

The Suns center wanted to downplay his poor form by saying that it’s difficult to be impactful when you don’t have a lot of shots at your disposal as players like Durant have. He also called out the treatment he gets from Suns fans, who apparently want him to play like KD.

“I’ve been judged. I feel like for the most part since I got here…and it feels like everybody just want me to play [the] KD role, but with two shots, it’s not how it works,” Nurkic told reporters after the game.

The Suns big man has been under fire for not utilizing his size for some time now. Even KD was seen scolding him during a play a few days ago. So this comment understandably sparked some controversy.

Among those who publicly responded to Nurkic’s bizarre comparison was Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, who bluntly fired back at the center’s statement.

“Delusional statement by the weakest link in Phoenix’s rotation,” O’Connor quoted on X.

This may seem like a harsh response to a player seemingly trying to stand up for himself, but O’Connor’s comment regarding Nurkic being Phoenix’s weakest link certainly has some merit. The Bosnian has struggled immensely in the early portion of the new season, posting the worst efficiency and scoring average since his second season in 2015-16.

He’s currently averaging 8.9 points and 9.9 rebounds on 42% shooting in 2024-25.

After once being a vital third option with the Portland Trail Blazers, Nurkic has seen his impact be curtailed on both sides of the floor in recent seasons.

Nurkic still provides value to the Suns despite his struggles

While Nurkic has been trying to dig himself out of his early season struggles, it’s still important to remember that he is an established 10-year veteran capable of key plays. Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer still delegated praise for what the big man did provide in the team’s recent performance,

“I do think, obviously scoring in the paint, but his screen setting was huge, too… You start doing something for your teammates, you start getting hits, and then the ball finds him in the post, he does some good things.”

Coach Bud highlighted two key areas of expertise that others on the Suns cannot replicate, his incredibly solid screens responsible for creating easy buckets for the team’s stars and his soft touch in the low post. At this stage of his career, Nurkic must continue to do the little things well while playing to his strengths. If he can accomplish this, he may be able to redeem his tenure in Phoenix.