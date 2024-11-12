mobile app bar

“Pass the F***ing Ball!”: Kevin Durant’s Heated Confrontation with Jusuf Nurkic Gets Leaked

Prateek Singh
Published

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Nov 8, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant lost his temper for a while during the game against the Dallas Mavericks last week at American Airlines Center. On most days, KD is the coolest person on the floor, with his staple nonchalant attitude. However, things got heated after he confronted Suns center Jusuf Nurkic after a botched field goal attempt.

In the leaked clip of the incident that is now gaining traction on the Internet, KD can be heard yelling at Jusuf Nurkic for not passing the ball despite being crowded under the basket. During the play, Durant initially had the ball just outside the arc and was double-teamed by Luka Doncic and Daniel Gafford.

The forward then passed it to Nurkic who was open in the paint. However, the Suns center soon had three players trying to block his shot.

This opened up space for Royce O’Neale for a corner three and therefore, KD told Nurkic to pass it to him. However, the center ignored him and continued to battle against the Mavericks players for a basket. He eventually lost the possession after his shot was blocked.

This made KD mad at the player and he lashed out at Nurkic during a heated interaction.

Durant said, “Hey, we’re a fu**ing team. Pas the fu**ing ball to Royce. He’s wide open. Then you get frustrated and get a tech. Come on. Move past that sh*t.”

The 30-year-old didn’t take his leader’s words the wrong way. He ended up having a good game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. However, Nurkic didn’t have any assists on the scoreboard, which could’ve been another reason behind KD’s outburst.

Over the years, Durant has often been accused of not being a leader for his team despite being one of the greatest basketball players in the world. And in some cases that kind of criticism is well-deserved. But his decision to scold Nurkic for not passing the ball to O’Neale proves that he is indeed acting as the leader of the franchise.

The Suns ended up winning the game 114-113 as a result.

The Suns are currently in the second position in the West, tied with the Warriors and the Thunder with a 8-2 record. Unfortunately, they’ll not be able to avail KD’ leadership in the next few games because the Suns superstar is out with a calf injury.

