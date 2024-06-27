Stephen A. Smith Confident Bronny James Will Fit Perfectly With 76ers or Nuggets

Bronny James went undrafted in the first round of selections in the 2024 NBA Draft, giving birth to new speculations. Taking to First Take, Stephen A. Smith talked about Bronny’s chances of entering the league this year. The media veteran stated that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets would be a perfect fit for the 19-year-old as his game will complement their respective operation.

Advertisement

In his analysis, Smith added that Philly and the Mile-High City can use a talent like Bronny. He said that as a 6ft 2″ guard, Bronny won’t be expected to give high-quality offensive output because they have bigger players to play that role.

In his initial years, he can use that to his advantage, especially when he comes off the bench. This will translate well into his overall development as an athlete, and he has ample time on his hands to execute it. Smith said,

“I will tell you Denver and Philadelphia are teams that come to my mind, CJ. Simply because I think that when the number one option on your offense is your bigs and you’re focusing on them…You as a guard, particularly coming off the bench…I think you have an opportunity to learn more.”

.@stephenasmith weighs in on which team should draft Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/EsAYrWF6N9 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 27, 2024

Smith claimed that Bronny’s game still needs a lot of development, and might end up in the G League for the same reason. Other than that, as per him, Bronny has every other element that one needs in a player; most importantly, a good mental frame. However, that alone will not be enough to guarantee the 19-year-old a spot in the most competitive basketball league in the world. But he is hellbent on making his name in the pro league.

Bronny James wants to make a name for himself

It’s not a surprise that Bronny is being talked about in the media only because of the relevance of his last name. Otherwise, he is not rated highly in any mock draft even in an above-average draft class at best.

This is also the biggest problem that people have with Bronny as they believe he has it easy for him simply because of his superstar father. However, during the Draft Combine, he stated that he wanted teams to go after him in the draft only if they believed in his talent.

When asked if he is looking forward to being on the same team as his dad in the NBA, Bronny said, “When I get there, I don’t think it would be like just me and my dad. I would happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad.”

Regardless, LeBron’s longstanding dream of sharing a locker room with his son is well known. But the youngster isn’t concerned about that at the moment.